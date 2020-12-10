Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU grants 113 mln euros in COVID-19 aid for Bangladeshi garment workers

EU countries will contribute more than 100 million euros to a Bangladeshi welfare programme to aid thousands of garment workers hit by job losses and pay cuts during the coronavirus pandemic, officials said on Thursday. The EU is the biggest market for clothing made in Bangladesh, which saw billions of dollars in orders cancelled or put on hold as fashion brands shuttered stores earlier this year - taking a heavy toll on garment factory employees.

Reuters | Dhaka | Updated: 10-12-2020 20:29 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 20:27 IST
EU grants 113 mln euros in COVID-19 aid for Bangladeshi garment workers
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

EU countries will contribute more than 100 million euros to a Bangladeshi welfare programme to aid thousands of garment workers hit by job losses and pay cuts during the coronavirus pandemic, officials said on Thursday.

The EU is the biggest market for clothing made in Bangladesh, which saw billions of dollars in orders cancelled or put on hold as fashion brands shuttered stores earlier this year - taking a heavy toll on garment factory employees. Under Bangladesh's new social protection programme, workers in the garment, leather and footwear industries will initially be given monthly cash aid of 3,000 taka ($35.30) for three months, an EU statement said.

Germany and the EU - which provided emergency aid to garment workers in Myanmar earlier this year - together pledged 113 million euros to the Bangladeshi scheme. "By providing income support to workers in key export sectors who lost their job, (the) programme for unemployed and distressed workers responds to an immediate need to protect livelihoods," said Bangladesh's EU Ambassador Rensje Teerink.

Cancelled clothing orders have caused wage losses of up to $5.8 billion among garment workers worldwide, according to pressure group Clean Clothes Campaign. Bangladesh - the world's No. 2 clothing exporter - has recovered some orders in recent months, but factory bosses have said the second wave of COVID-19 infections in many key markets is slowing orders and leading some brands to defer payments.

About four million people work in Bangladesh's garment industry, most of them women, and the sector is a motor of the national economy. The country's largest trade body for garment owners in August said at least 70,000 garment workers had lost their jobs, but unions think the true figure is likely far higher.

The total number of potential beneficiaries is not yet known because the Bangladeshi government has not received a list of affected workers from trade bodies. A government official said the social protection programme would likely be maintained when the EU funding runs out.

"This financial support is the first phase of the social safety programme. We have plans to continue this programme with other development partners and our own funding," said Mizanur Rahman from the Department of Labour. Union leaders criticized the government, however, for billing the programme as part of a social safety net, calling for long-term state policies to protect workers.

"What's going to happen when you don't have any donors? We need a proper system to support workers," said activist Kalpona Akter, welcoming the EU funding but urging the programme to prioritise workers at small factories.

Also Read: Pakistan's atrocities on Bangladeshis during Independence struggle are "unshakable memories": Sheikh Hasina

TRENDING

Google Workspace to end support for Internet Explorer 11 on March 15, 2021

UK tariff waiver piles domestic trade pressure on Airbus

United, Delta join American Airlines in scrapping change fees on international tickets

UK tariff decision plunges Airbus into new trade dispute

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

1,518 new coronavirus cases in Chhattisgarh; 16 deaths

Chhattisgarh on Thursday reported 1,518 new COVID-19 cases and 16 fatalities, taking the caseload to 2,52,638 and death toll to 3,054, a health official said. The number of recoveries reached 2,30,238 as 177 people were discharged from hosp...

Facebook says resolved issues with Messenger, Instagram

Facebook Inc said on Thursday it had resolved issues faced by some users while sending or receiving messages on Messenger, Instagram and its office collaboration service Workplace.Outage tracking website Downdetector.com showed earlier in t...

HC forms committee to stop illegal conversion of forest land in Sunderbans

The Calcutta High Court on Thursday formed a two-member committee headed by a senior IPS officer to immediately stop all illegal conversion of forest land into fisheries, resorts, adventure sports outlets in the Sunderbans, the worlds large...

MEA to hold panel discussions on Gulf Cooperation Council-India tomorrow in run up to Pravasi Bharati Divas meet

The Ministry of External Affairs on Friday will organise two virtual panel discussions on GCC-India in the run up to the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas PBD Convention to be held in January 2021. In view of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the panel ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020