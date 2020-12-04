Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pakistan's atrocities on Bangladeshis during Independence struggle are "unshakable memories": Sheikh Hasina

Pakistan's atrocities during the war of Independence in 1971 are "unshakable memories" for Bangladesh, said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

ANI | Dhaka | Updated: 04-12-2020 11:36 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 11:36 IST
Pakistan's atrocities on Bangladeshis during Independence struggle are "unshakable memories": Sheikh Hasina
Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan's atrocities during the war of Independence in 1971 are "unshakable memories" for Bangladesh, said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. "Incidents of 1971 cannot be forgotten. The pain will remain forever," Hasina said while speaking with Imran Ahmed Siddiqui, the Pakistani High Commissioner in Dhaka, at the Ganabhaban.

Referring to the volumes of the book titled "Secret Documents of Intelligence Branch on Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman", she said that all can learn many historical facts between the years 1948 and 1971 from the books, BDNews24 said. She further highlighted that the Urdu version of the book "Unfinished Memoirs" by Sheikh Mujibur Rahman is a best-seller in Pakistan.

"It's well-read in Pakistan and other countries," she said. BDNews24 further reported Pakistan High Commissioner said that his country wants to strengthen ties with Bangladesh. He also congratulated Bangladesh Prime Minister of her leadership in the international arena.

BDNews 24 quoted her as saying that Bangladesh's foreign policy is "friendship towards all, malice towards none". She also reiterated her belief in regional cooperation.

Communal harmony has been one of the important features upholding the Constitution of Bangladesh. Religious harmony has existed in Bengali culture for thousands of years. Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in one of his speeches said, "There are Hindus, Muslims, Bengalis, non-Bengalis in this Bengal. They are our brothers. It is our responsibility to protect them so that we are not discredited." (ANI)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Discovery partners with Verizon to distribute new streaming service; South Korea passes law to allow BTS to postpone military service and more

Allure Korea chooses Crash Landing on You star Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin as ‘Couple of the Year’

Facebook bans false claims about COVID-19 vaccines

Google violated U.S. labor laws in clampdown on worker organizing, regulator says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Brexit trade talks in 'difficult phase', British minister says

Brexit trade talks are in the difficult phase and a deal can only be struck if the European Union accepts that Britain is a sovereign nation, Business Secretary Alok Sharma said.We are at a critical phase, Sharma told Sky TV. It is fair to ...

Moody's downgrades Vedanta Resources' rating

Moodys Investors Service has downgraded the corporate family rating of Vedanta Resources Limited to B2 from B1 citing persistent weak liquidity and high refinancing needs. Moodys has also downgraded the ratings on the senior unsecured bonds...

Kazakhstan to start producing Russian COVID-19 vaccine

Kazakhstan will start producing the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against the novel coronavirus this month and begin a mass vaccination campaign next year, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayevs office said on Friday. The Central Asian nation will be...

France could veto 'bad' Brexit trade deal - French minister

There is still a risk that Britain and the European Union will fail to agree a post-Brexit trade deal, French European Affairs Minister Clement Beaune said on Friday, adding that, if a good deal cannot be reached France, will veto it.I want...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020