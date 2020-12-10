Left Menu
Israel's El Al says mulling direct flights to Morocco

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 10-12-2020 22:40 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 22:34 IST
El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. said it was examining the possibility of establishing direct flights between Israel and Morocco after the United States announced on Thursday that the two countries would normalise relations.

Such flights "would be very popular among Israeli clientele," the carrier said in a statement. (Writing by Dan Williams)

