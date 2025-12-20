Left Menu

Deadly Missile Strike Hits Ukraine's Odesa Port

A Russian missile attack on Ukraine's Black Sea port of Odesa killed seven and injured fifteen. The attack targeted the Pivdennyi port, disrupting key trade routes and impacting nearby regions. Ukraine is coordinating with Moldova to manage border crossings while providing temporary shelters for travelers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2025 05:09 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 05:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A devastating missile attack launched by Russia on Ukraine's Black Sea port of Odesa claimed seven lives and wounded fifteen, according to Ukrainian officials.

The attack targeted port infrastructure, particularly at Pivdennyi, a key site for Ukrainian grain exports. It has been identified as part of a pattern of increased military aggression that has routinely disrupted the region's power supply.

Authorities in both Ukraine and Moldova are collaborating to establish alternate travel routes and maintain essential connections, while temporary camps have been set up to assist those affected by the delayed border crossings.

