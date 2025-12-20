Deadly Missile Strike Hits Ukraine's Odesa Port

A devastating missile attack launched by Russia on Ukraine's Black Sea port of Odesa claimed seven lives and wounded fifteen, according to Ukrainian officials.

The attack targeted port infrastructure, particularly at Pivdennyi, a key site for Ukrainian grain exports. It has been identified as part of a pattern of increased military aggression that has routinely disrupted the region's power supply.

Authorities in both Ukraine and Moldova are collaborating to establish alternate travel routes and maintain essential connections, while temporary camps have been set up to assist those affected by the delayed border crossings.

