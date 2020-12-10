Left Menu
Britain's post-Brexit trade deal with Canada hit by delays - Bloomberg News

Reuters | London | Updated: 10-12-2020 23:36 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 23:32 IST
Representative Image

The British government is worried that its post-Brexit trade deal with Canada will not come into force in time to avoid tariffs being imposed between Britain and Canada from Jan. 1, Bloomberg reported on Thursday.

The deal has yet to be approved by Canada's parliament, which rises for its end-of-year recess on Friday. That has caused concern among British officials, the report added, citing a source https://bloom.bg/39YxKcJ.

