Left Menu
Development News Edition

Serbia's parliament adopts 2021 budget, sees growth at 6%

The vote in the 250-seat parliament, which is almost entirely controlled by the ruling coalition led by the Serbian Progressive Party, was largely a formality. By the end of 2020 Serbia, a candidate to join the European Union, must also adopt a plan on how to use budget funds to restructure country's indebted flag carrier Air Serbia in 2021.

Reuters | Belgrade | Updated: 10-12-2020 23:50 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 23:49 IST
Serbia's parliament adopts 2021 budget, sees growth at 6%
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

The Serbian parliament on Thursday adopted the Balkan country's budget for next year, projecting growth at 6% of national output and a 3% deficit following a downturn this year caused by the coronavirus crisis. The spending plan includes a 5.9% increase in pensions and 6.6% increase in minimum wages, as well as a 5% rise of salaries of medical workers.

"The budget is development-oriented," Finance Minister Sinisa Mali told deputies on Monday. A total of 330 billion dinars ($3.40 billion) would be spent on capital investments, such as infrastructure.

The deficit would be covered by borrowing at home and abroad. Serbia's revised budget for 2020 sets the deficit at 8.9%. The budget sees economic growth next year at 6%, following a 1% contraction expected in 2020. The International Monetary Fund said Serbia's economy would shrink by 1.5% in 2020 and return to growth of around 5% in 2021.

The government's Fiscal Council advisory body criticised budget as overly optimistic, warning that growth could be lower due to uncertainties related with the COVID-19 pandemic. The vote in the 250-seat parliament, which is almost entirely controlled by the ruling coalition led by the Serbian Progressive Party, was largely a formality.

By the end of 2020 Serbia, a candidate to join the European Union, must also adopt a plan on how to use budget funds to restructure country's indebted flag carrier Air Serbia in 2021. The plan must be approved by the European Commission. Air Serbia, which is 49% owned by the United Arab Emirates airline Etihad Airways, has been hard hit by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. On Nov 13, Serbia's daily Danas reported that Air Serbia had offered severance packages to around 300 people, or 20% of its workforce.

($1 = 97.0200 Serbian dinars)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 spoilers revealed, Sasaki vs Franky, more on Sasaki’s transformation

Circulate Capital commits USD 19 mn investment in 4 waste management cos in India

UK tariff waiver puts domestic trade pressure on Airbus

Equitas Small Finance Bank launches 3-in-1 account

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-As Brexit transition period ends, what does that mean for airlines?

Britains status quo transition period with the European Union will end at 2300 GMT on Dec. 31.Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday there was a strong possibility Britain and the EU would fail to safeguard free trade past the end of...

ANALYSIS-U.S. blessing Facebook deals complicates lawsuit demanding Instagram sale

A U.S. lawsuit that could lead to the break-up of Facebook Incs social media empire may be hindered by the governments role in the companys monopoly building, and a recent dearth of similar cases, legal experts said.In twin lawsuits on Wedn...

Pfizer plans to file for full FDA approval of COVID-19 vaccine in April 2021

Pfizer Inc said on Thursday it planned to file for full U.S. approval of its experimental coronavirus vaccine by April next year, even as the vaccine awaits emergency use authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.The remarks we...

BRIEF-Mastercard Says Use Of Its Cards At Pornhub Is Being Terminated- NYT Columnist Tweet

MASTERCARD SAYS USE OF ITS CARDS AT PORNHUB IS BEING TERMINATED- NYT COLUMNIST TWEET MASTERCARD SAYS CONTINUE TO INVESTIGATE POTENTIAL ILLEGAL CONTENT ON OTHER WEBSITES - NYT COLUMNIST TWEET MASTERCARD SAYS INVESTIGATION ON PORNHUB OVER P...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020