OctaFX bags the best copy trading platform in Asia title

New Delhi [India], December 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): The copy trading platform of OctaFX, an online broker providing Forex trading services since 2011 has been accoladed with the title of the Best Forex Broker in Asia. OctaFX's heralded program lauded by its fans for its incredible risk management tools including labelling high-risk strategies as well as their sorting functionality has alongside received recognition by the FxScouts.

"The interest in copy trading has grown during the COVID-19 pandemic. Interest in the OctaFX platform is steadily growing as the number of new clients tripled in October compared to March 2020 while the monthly trading volume increased by 2.5 times. We don't charge any fees for our copy trading service but the OctaFX Master Traders do set commissions, which you can sift through, and decide which one is right for you," said OctaFX Spokesperson, commenting on the achievement. With OctaFX's app, beginners are now able to utilise the copy trading platform directly within the app. Anyone can view the world's top traders by sorting through multiple options to help choose the Master Trader that fits one's style. The Master Traders often reveal their trading strategy that enables people to select the risk level they're willing to take on.

Today, with more and more people opting for OctaFX, the platform's potential seems limitless, especially when people consider their desire to continuously improve and enhance all aspects of their services. Whether a newcomer seeking to earn passive income or learn the ins and outs of trading or even a trading professional, OctaFX provides them with the tools to prosper. With small deposit minimums, it's easy for anyone to get started with OctaFX.

OctaFX is an online broker providing Forex trading services since 2011. They've also recently won the title of the Best Forex Broker in Asia from Fx Daily Info. It aims to lead and build an economical trading experience, whereby forex traders, both new or experienced, can make the maximum profit by investing equally. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

