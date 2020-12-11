Left Menu
Development News Edition

European air transport recovery to be worse than other regions: IATA

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has released new estimates for the impacts of COVID-19 on air transport and economies in Europe in 2020, indicating a further deterioration in revenues, job prospects and economic activity across the entire continent.

ANI | Geneva | Updated: 11-12-2020 12:45 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 12:45 IST
European air transport recovery to be worse than other regions: IATA
Over 7 million jobs have been lost due to the Covid-19 shutdown. Image Credit: ANI

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has released new estimates for the impacts of COVID-19 on air transport and economies in Europe in 2020, indicating a further deterioration in revenues, job prospects and economic activity across the entire continent. IATA's latest economic forecast shows that in 2021 Europe is expected to be the worst-hit global region in terms of airline losses (minus USD 11.9 billion) and EBIT margin (minus 9.5 per cent).

Passenger traffic measured in revenue passenger kilometres (RPKs) is estimated to have fallen 70 per cent this year, the worst performance of any region with the exceptions of Africa (minus 72 per cent) and the Middle East (minus 73 per cent). RPK growth next year is expected to be a weak 47.5 per cent, trailing the comparable regions of Asia Pacific (50 per cent) and North America (60.5 per cent).

"Our projections for this year and next are little short of a disaster for European air transport. Border restrictions and quarantine measures have brought demand to a halt and the region has been affected even worse than most other parts of the world," said Rafael Schvartzman, IATA's Regional Vice President for Europe. "There is optimism over a vaccine but as our forecast for next year shows, this is unlikely to come in time to prevent hundreds of thousands more job losses in the industry unless governments take immediate action."

Schvartzman said the focus must remain on rapid testing of passengers so that quarantine can be eliminated and borders safely opened. An in-depth look at the national level impacts shows that prospects for passenger numbers and industry revenues have declined across the board since the analysis in August.

This inevitably feeds into greater numbers of jobs at risk and negative economic impacts. Across Europe as a whole, more than seven million jobs have been lost or are at imminent risk due to the COVID-19 shutdown. The impact of travel restrictions and quarantine on travel demand is clear. Intra-EU bookings are 81 per cent down for the period to January 10, 2021 compared to the usual curve.

Economic recovery will be hampered by the loss of connectivity that is being felt by European cities. Since 2019, total connectivity has declined by 68 per cent in Frankfurt, 67 per cent in London, 67 per cent in Paris, 66 per cent in Istanbul, 64 per cent in Moscow and 53 per cent in Amsterdam. Schvartzman said people are desperate to visit far-flung families this winter. Businesses are desperate for travellers and trade. "And we are all desperate for action from governments to safely restore the freedom to travel," he said. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 spoilers revealed, Sasaki vs Franky, more on Sasaki’s transformation

Circulate Capital commits USD 19 mn investment in 4 waste management cos in India

UK tariff waiver puts domestic trade pressure on Airbus

Equitas Small Finance Bank launches 3-in-1 account

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Festive demand lifts domestic passenger vehicle sales by nearly 13 pc in Nov: SIAM

Passenger vehicle wholesales in India increased by 12.73 per cent to 2,85,367 units in November as against 2,53,139 units in the same month last year riding on the back of festive demand, auto industry body SIAM said on Friday. According to...

UPDATE 3-Congo Parliament ousts speaker, confirming shift in power balance

The Democratic Republic of Congos lower house of Parliament voted on Thursday to remove its speaker, handing President Felix Tshisekedi a major victory in a power struggle with his predecessor and coalition partner Joseph Kabila. The vote w...

On his 98th birthday, looking back at films that established Dilip Kumar as 'The Tragedy King'

Legendary actor, philanthropist and former politician Dilip Kumar ringed into his 98th birthday on Friday. Fans of the yesteryear actor who is credited for bringing the technique of method acting to the Indian cinema have been flooding Twit...

Turkish lira slips after sources say U.S. to impose sanctions

The Turkish lira weakened on Friday after sources said the United States was poised to impose sanctions on Turkey over its acquisition of Russian S-400 air defence systems, a move set to worsen ties between the two NATO allies. Separately, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020