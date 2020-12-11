360 Realtors partners Rising Straits Capital to launch Rs 100 cr stress fund for housing sector

Real estate brokerage firm 360 Realtors has partnered with Rising Straits Capital to launch a Rs 100 crore stress fund to provide last mile financing to builders to complete their residential properties. The company has started the process to raise money and the Rs 100 crore fund will be launched next month, said Ankit Kansal, the founder and Managing Director of Gurugram-based 360 Realtors.

''We have tied up with Rising Straits Capital to launch a real estate dedicated Alternate Investment Fund (AIF),'' he said. The two partners would have an equal stake in the joint venture firm 360 Rising Straits Management Pvt Ltd which would act as an investment manager of the fund, Kansal said.

''We will put in about Rs 10 crore amount in this fund and the remaining will be raised from retail investors, HNIs and NRIs,'' he added. The JV firm has already identified a few projects in Noida and Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh where it would provide last mile funding, Kansal said, but refused to name the builders and the projects.

Besides Noida and Greater Noida, he said the company is looking at projects in Mumbai, Pune and Bengaluru. ''We will be investing anywhere between Rs 15 crore and Rs 25 crore in each of the projects,'' Kansal said.

Elaborating on the model, Kansal said the AIF will provide last-mile funding and purchase real estate inventory in bulk in stressed real estate projects. The fund will also help generate business for its real estate brokerage firm 360 Realtors, which was founded in 2014 and sold 23,500 units till last fiscal.

''The inventory in a project that the fund will buy will be sold in 12-15 months. The investors will start getting distributions in a short time frame,'' said Subhash Bedi, founder and Chairman of Rising Straits Capital. ''We have been investing and managing real estate projects for the last 13 years. Given the funds investment strategy, there is a lot of synergy between Rising Straits and 360 Realtors,'' said Gaurav Rakyan, Managing Director And India Head, Rising Straits Capital.

Last year, the government set up Rs 25,000 crore fund to complete stalled and stressed residential projects across the country. In August, Lumos Alternate Investment Advisors had tied up with some real estate developers to set up its maiden Rs 300 crore fund for investment in stressed projects. Lumos Alternate Investment Advisors was recently founded by Anuranjan Mohnot, former MD and chief executive officer of Amplus Capital Advisors.