SpiceJet shares gain over 6 pc

Shares of SpiceJet on Friday gained over 6 per cent after the firm said it has partnered with Om Logistics and also signed a pact with Snowman Logistics for the transportation of COVID-19 vaccines. The stock rose by 6.52 per cent to close at Rs 106.15 on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 8.32 per cent to Rs 107.95.

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), it gained 5.52 per cent to close at Rs 105.20. In terms of traded volume, 25.69 lakh shares were traded on the BSE and over 2.98 crore shares on the NSE during the day.

The airline said its dedicated freighters, operated under the SpiceXpress cargo division, are capable of transporting sensitive drugs and vaccines in controlled temperatures ranging from (-) 40 degrees celsius to (+) 25 degrees celsius, both domestically as well as internationally. SpiceJet and Snowman Logistics have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the movement of COVID-19 vaccine to jointly offer seamless air logistics to Snowman clients and customers by combining their areas of expertise and strength, the airline said in a release.

The Ajay Singh-owned private airline, which along with passenger aircraft also runs a dedicated freighter fleet under its SpiceXpress cargo division, also announced partnering with Om Logistics for COVID-19 vaccine transportation..