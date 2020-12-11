UK will explore every avenue for post-Brexit trade deal, says PM's spokesman

UK will explore every avenue for post-Brexit trade deal, says PM's spokesmanReuters | London | Updated: 11-12-2020 18:58 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 18:17 IST
Britain remains committed to exploring "every last avenue" to try to narrow differences with the European Union and secure a post-Brexit trade deal, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said on Friday.
As time runs out for the two sides to reach agreement, Johnson has warned that there is a "strong possibility" that Britain could complete its journey out of the bloc next year without a trade agreement, but talks are continuing.
"We remain committed to exploring every last avenue to reach a deal that fully respects UK sovereignty," the spokesman told reporters.
