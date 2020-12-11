PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9:45 pm

Following is a state/UT-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 9:45 pm, according to data provided by various governments

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 4,791 4,652 61 ------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 8,74,515 8,62,230 7,049------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 16,461 15,697 55 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 214,432 209,936 1000------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 2,42,151 2,35,614 1,312------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 18,502 17,365 299------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 254,129 232,715 3,068 ------------------------------------------------------------Daman, Diu & Dadra 3,327 3,306 2------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 603,535 574,925 9,934 ------------------------------------------------------------Goa 49,235 47,345 703------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 225,304 207,529 4,148------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 250,394 237,009 2,699 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 48,355 39,201 784------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 115,207 108,572 1,786------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 111,003 108,320 993------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 899,011 868,471 11,928------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 658,683 5,96,593 2,562------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 9,071 8,172 122 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 2,21,115 2,04,641 3,382------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 18,72,440 17,49,973 48,059------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 26,859 23,541 320 ------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 12,586 11,883 123------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 4,008 3,820 7 ------------------------------------------------------------Nagaland 11,634 10,812 71------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 3,23,029 3,17,870 1,798------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 37,406 36,420 619------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 159,099 146,777 5,036------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 288,692 268,457 2,514------------------------------------------------------------Sikkim 5,264 4,779 118 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 7,96,475 7,74,306 11,870------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 2,76,516 2,67,427 1,485------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 32,997 32,227 371------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 81,211 72,987 1,341 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 5,62,722 5,34,224 8,025------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 516,505 484,258 8,966------------------------------------------------------------Total 9,826,682 9,322,096 142,610------------------------------------------------------------INCREASE BY 30,255 32,939 443------------------------------------------------------------ *This tally does not reflect the latest figures from Arunachal Pradesh as the state's health bulletin is not yet out

In its most recent update, the Union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 97,96,769 and the death toll at 1,42,186. The ministry said that 92,90,834 people have so far recovered from the infection.