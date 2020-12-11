Left Menu
Central Bank of India to raise up to Rs 500 cr by issuing bonds

State-owned Central Bank of India on Friday said it will raise up to Rs 500 crore by issuing Basel III compliant bondsThe capital raising committee of the board of directors of the bank at its meeting held today i.e., December 11, 2020, considered and approved the proposal for raising of capital funds up to Rs 500 crore, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2020 22:05 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 22:05 IST
State-owned Central Bank of India on Friday said it will raise up to Rs 500 crore by issuing Basel III compliant bonds

''The capital raising committee of the board of directors of the bank at its meeting held today i.e., December 11, 2020, considered and approved the proposal for raising of capital funds up to Rs 500 crore,'' the bank said in a regulatory filing. The bank said that the fund will be raised by issuing non-convertible redeemable unsecured Basel III compliant tier 2 bonds in the nature of promissory notes

Promissory notes are debt instruments with a promise by the issuer to repay the lender the amount with interest and it allows companies or individuals to get funds other than banks. Basel-III compliant bonds have both higher capital requirement and loss-absorption features compared with Basel II. The Basel-III regulations are aimed to enhance the quality and quantity of capital held by banks. Shares of Central Bank of India closed 0.53 per cent down at Rs 14.88 apiece on the BSE on Friday.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

