Left Menu
Development News Edition

Eco indicators show encouraging signs; govt committed to minimum governance to boost investment: PM

Modi pointed out that in the last six years, the government has encouraged stakeholders in all sectors and this is reflected in the all-round reforms in sectors ranging from manufacturing to MSME agriculture to infrastructure from tech industry to taxation and from real estate to regulatory easing.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2020 16:36 IST | Created: 12-12-2020 16:36 IST
Eco indicators show encouraging signs; govt committed to minimum governance to boost investment: PM

Economic indicators have shown encouraging signs of recovery of the Indian economy post-pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday as he vowed to keep government controls to a bare minimum and encourage private capital. In this time of pandemic, he said, the government has accorded highest priority to saving lives of Indians and the way India has handled the crisis through concerted effort has surprised the world. Compared to February when the pandemic started, things have changed in December, he said, adding, there is a road map to deal with this now.

''Even the economic indicators are encouraging,'' he added. Various measures taken by the government in the last six years has instilled confidence among global investors, he said.

As a result, he said, ''India has seen record Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and Foreign Portfolio Investment inflows during the pandemic.'' Addressing the FICCI Annual Convention, he said, a decisive government always strives to remove obstacles for others and always tries to contribute towards the society and the nation. Recalling the time when government was in all the sectors, he said, a visionary and decisive government, on the other hand, encourages all the stakeholders to realise their potential. Modi pointed out that in the last six years, the government has encouraged stakeholders in all sectors and this is reflected in the all-round reforms in sectors ranging from manufacturing to MSME; agriculture to infrastructure; from tech industry to taxation and from real estate to regulatory easing. Talking about various reforms undertaken by the government in the last six years, he said changes have been brought in manufacturing, MSMEs, agriculture, infrastructure and regulatory easing.

As a result of taxation reform, he said, India has got competitive advantage in corporate tax rate and initiated faceless assessment and faceless appeal leaving behind the scar of tax terrorism and Inspector Raj. Pointing out that the old polices protected inefficiencies while 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan' is guided to promote efficiency in all the sectors, he said the government has introduced Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme to promote sunrise sectors and technology based industries.

This scheme is for those industries which are on path to make India a global champion and those who would perform would be entitled to incentive, he added. The government last month approved the scheme for 10 sectors including telecom, automobiles and pharmaceuticals, taking the total outlay for such incentives to nearly Rs 2 lakh crore over a five-year period. Earlier, the government had announced PLIs for the telecom, APIs and medical devices.

TRENDING

No plan to change Everest height in Bengal school books till notified by authorities in country

Google introduces Macro Converter for Sheets

Sanofi/GSK delay COVID-19 vaccine after disappointing trials

Walgreens, CVS Health to administer first vaccines to U.S. nursing homes on Dec 21 - executives

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Malaysia reports 1,937 new COVID-19 cases, 9 more deaths

Kuala Lumpur Malaysia, December 12 ANIXinhua Malaysia reported 1,937 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the national total to 82,246, the health ministry said on Saturday. Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a press...

Celebratory firing during MP marriage kills 12-year-old boy

A 12-year-old boy was killed in celebratory firing at a marriage function in Laharchi village in Madhya Pradeshs Rajgarh district, police said on Saturday. The incident occurred on Friday night when a man, who was part of the marriage proce...

Underdogs NEUFC challenging heavyweights under Gerard Nus in ISL

Underdogs in all the previous editions of Indian Super League, NorthEast United FC, under head coach Gerard Nus, have taken many by surprise this year, taking on the might of some heavyweight teams with an unbeaten record in their first fiv...

UP: 3 killed, 1 injured as car rams into SUV

Three people were killed and another injured when their car collided head-on with an SUV here, police said on SaturdayThe incident took place late on Friday night, they said. Circle Officer, Bighapur, Kripa Shankar Kanaujia said, Four peopl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020