Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gadkari calls upon industry to find Swadeshi alternatives to imports

Asserting that India was importing a lot of things from China, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday urged the domestic industry to come up with Swadeshi alternatives to the imports from various nations without compromising with their quality and cost.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2020 17:46 IST | Created: 12-12-2020 17:02 IST
Gadkari calls upon industry to find Swadeshi alternatives to imports
Representative image

Asserting that India was importing ''a lot of things'' from China, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday urged the domestic industry to come up with Swadeshi alternatives to the imports from various nations without compromising with their quality and cost. Addressing the annual meeting of Ficci virtually, the MSME and road transport minister highlighted the need to reduce imports and increase exports. He said this can help enhance economic growth and boost the contribution of domestic manufacturing to the GDP to up to 30 per cent.

Citing the example of magnets used in electric vehicles, he asked industry experts to study which parts are being imported by India. ''Now the magnet, there are a lot of things we are importing from China. I am not a businessman or a business expert but I am seeing a huge potential for electric cars, e-bikes, electric autorickshaws and even electric trucks,'' said the minister.

He called upon business experts to deliberate with the domestic automotive industry, especially those engaged in manufacturing of electric vehicles, to find out what products are being imported, like magnets and lithium ion batteries. ''We should find out Swadeshi alternatives in the country without compromising with the quality and cost,'' he added.

Highlighting the need for injecting liquidity into the market, he said: ''I know that there are some problems. RBI has got Rs 9 lakh crore deposited by the banks, getting 2 per cent interest. That we are trying. The Prime Minister is telling them to use it for the people, finance it to the people''. Gadkari said the government has sanctioned Flex engines which can function using 100 per cent ethanol or petrol. He called for developing cost effective and pollution free import substitutes, saying that the country presently has a Rs 8 lakh crore of crude oil import requirement.

''We can develop an industry of Rs 2 lakh crore in rural areas by making bio fuel,'' he said.

TRENDING

No plan to change Everest height in Bengal school books till notified by authorities in country

Google introduces Macro Converter for Sheets

Sanofi/GSK delay COVID-19 vaccine after disappointing trials

Walgreens, CVS Health to administer first vaccines to U.S. nursing homes on Dec 21 - executives

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ITF Tennis: Ankita Raina wins doubles title

Indias Ankita Raina and Ekaterine Gorgodze of Georgia won the doubles title after registering a thrilling win over Slovenias Kaja Juvan and Bolsova Zadoinov of Spain in the ITF womens tennis tournament on Saturday. Ankita and her partner ou...

Maha: Man stabs friend to death over love affair in Nagpur

A 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stabbing his friend to death on Saturday over the latters relationship with a woman acquaintance in Maharashtras Nagpur city, police said. According to the police, the accused Rizwan Khan, a resi...

Social distancing norms violated during recent agitations in Pondy: Bedi

Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi on Saturday voiced concern over the violation of social distancing norms during recent agitations in the union territory. The result of the violations would be known in course of time, she said in her weekl...

Gautam Buddh Nagar's COVID-19 tally passes 24,000-mark, active cases 893

Uttar Pradeshs Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 96 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday that pushed the districts infection tally to 24,038, official data showed. Active cases in the district came down to 893 from 899 the previous day, according to th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020