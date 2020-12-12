Left Menu
U.S. approves use of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for pilots, controllers

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-12-2020 22:11 IST | Created: 12-12-2020 22:08 IST
U.S. approves use of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for pilots, controllers
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said Saturday it had approved the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine by pilots and air traffic controllers.

The U.S. aviation regulator said pilots and controllers must not fly or conduct safety-related duties for 48 hours after receiving doses. The FAA said it will "monitor the patient response to Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and may adjust this policy as necessary to ensure aviation safety."

