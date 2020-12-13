Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thermal coal imports at major ports dip 17 pc to 48 MT in Apr-Nov: IPA

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2020 11:37 IST | Created: 13-12-2020 11:04 IST
Thermal coal imports at major ports dip 17 pc to 48 MT in Apr-Nov: IPA
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic continued to impact cargo movement in India, with thermal coal imports at 12 major ports falling by 17.22 per cent year-on-year to 48.16 million tonnes (MT) in April-November, according to the ports' body IPA. Coking coal handling dropped by 14.71 per cent to 31.51 MT during the April-November period of the current fiscal.

Coal volumes at the 12 major ports declined for the eighth straight month in November 2020, according to the Indian Ports Association (IPA). These ports had handled 58.17 MT of thermal coal and 36.95 MT of coking coal in April-November period of the previous financial year.

Thermal coal is the mainstay of India's energy programme as 70 per cent of power generation is dependent on the dry fuel, while coking coal is used mainly for steel making. India is the third-largest producer of coal after China and the US, and has 299 billion tonnes of resources and 123 billion tonnes of proven reserves, which may last for over 100 years.

In the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, sharp declines were also witnessed in handling of containers, coal and POL (petroleum, oil and lubricant) among other commodities. India has 12 major ports under the control of the central government -- Deendayal (erstwhile Kandla), Mumbai, JNPT, Mormugao, New Mangalore, Cochin, Chennai, Kamarajar (earlier Ennore), V O Chidambarnar, Visakhapatnam, Paradip and Kolkata (including Haldia).

Adversely impacted by COVID-19 pandemic, these 12 ports witnessed a considerable decline in cargo traffic for the eighth straight month in November. Cargo traffic at these dropped by 10.53 per cent to 414.30 million tonnes (MT) during April-November period of the current fiscal compared to 463.05 MT during April-November of the last fiscal.

Shipping Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had recently said the cargo traffic at 12 major ports declined considerably March onwards due to the adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. All ports barring Mormugao -- which recorded a 17.58 per cent increase in cargo handling to 12.20 MT -- saw a negative growth.

Cargo handling at Kamrajar Port (Ennore) nosedived 29.65 per cent during April-November to 14.46 MT, while ports like Chennai, Cochin and Mumbai saw their cargo volumes dropping by about 17 per cent during the said period. JNPT suffered a sharp decline of 15 per cent.

Deendayal Port reported a 10.15 per cent drop in cargo volume while VO Chidambarnar recorded a dip of 11.97 per cent and cargo handling at New Mangalore dropped by over 7 per cent. Paradip Port recorded a decline of 1.38 per cent.

TRENDING

Odd News Roundup: Yandex robots start to deliver restaurant meals in central Moscow; Time is precious, says Vietnamese collector of European church clocks and more

AstraZeneca buying drug developer Alexion for USD 39 billion

INTERVIEW-With U.S. now in hand, BioNTech CEO looks for more vaccine production

United Airlines starts Delhi-Chicago daily flights

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'How the novel coronavirus hijacks and damages lung cells decoded'

Scientists have decoded the chain of molecular responses of human lung cells to infection with the novel coronavirus, an advance which may aid in the identification of clinically approved medications that can be re-purposed for COVID-19 tre...

Fire in ATM at petrol pump in Mumbai; none hurt

A fire broke out in an ATM of a nationalised bank at a petrol pump in Oshiwara area here on Sunday morning, a fire official said. No one was injured in the blaze, he said.The fire broke out around 7.25 am at the Automated Teller Machine ATM...

Officials: Bomb and gun attacks in Afghan capital kill 3

Separate bomb and gun attacks on Sunday left at least three dead in Afghanistans capital, local police said, a day after a barrage of mortar shells shook the city. A sticky bomb attached to an armored vehicle in northern Kabul killed two, a...

Govt plans third tranche of Bharat Bond ETF this fiscal

The government is likely to launch the third tranche of Bharat Bond ETF, the exchange traded fund that invests in debt of public sector companies, this fiscal, a source said. Central public sector enterprises CPSEs have fund raising plans o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020