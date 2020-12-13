Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ireland working on support scheme for Irish firms in case of UK-EU no deal - report

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 13-12-2020 15:54 IST | Created: 13-12-2020 15:54 IST
Ireland working on support scheme for Irish firms in case of UK-EU no deal - report

Ireland is working on a financial support scheme to help food exporters maintain their share in the British market in the event of a 'no deal' exit for Britain from the European Union, Foreign Minister Simon Coveney was quoted as saying on Sunday. Ireland would be the European Union country most impacted if the two sides fail to agree a trade deal before Britain's status quo transition period with the trading bloc ends on Dec. 31.

"In my view, the focus of that support should be on maintaining market share. At some point in the future we will hopefully be trading again in Britain, and we certainly don't want to be losing market share for a really important market," Coveney told the Business Post newspaper in an interview. While Irish firms have diversified into new markets since the 2016 Brexit referendum, cutting trade to Britain to 9% of total Irish goods exports last year, its near neighbour still accounts for around one-third of agri-food exports.

That sector would be hit with some of the heaviest tariffs if Britain departs the EU on WTO terms. Ireland's large beef industry, which sells almost half of what it produces into Britain, would be subject to tariffs of 72%. In a separate interview with the Sunday Independent, Deputy Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said ministers may have to spend the full 3.4 billion euro ($4.12 billion) COVID-19 and Brexit fund set aside in October's budget for 2021 if there is a no deal and the pandemic continues beyond the summer.

He added that the wage subsidy scheme introduced this year for pandemic-hit firms and the Covid Restrictions Support Scheme for those forced into limited trade could be adopted to help firms adversely affected by a no-deal Brexit. ($1 = 0.8257 euros)

TRENDING

Odd News Roundup: Yandex robots start to deliver restaurant meals in central Moscow; Time is precious, says Vietnamese collector of European church clocks and more

AstraZeneca buying drug developer Alexion for USD 39 billion

INTERVIEW-With U.S. now in hand, BioNTech CEO looks for more vaccine production

United Airlines starts Delhi-Chicago daily flights

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Four held with 1.5 kgs gold biscuits in JK's Reasi

The police have arrested four people and seized gold biscuits weighing 1.5 kgs in Jammu and Kashmirs Reasi district, officials said on Sunday. The accused were part of a gang which used to bring gold from Guwahati and sell it at various pla...

UP: Tractor-trolley overturns, one man dead

One person died, while five others were seriously injured on Sunday, when the tractor-trolley in which they were travelling overturned here, police said. Police said the tractor-trolley was carrying 20 devotees and the driver lost control o...

Average time spent on smartphone up 25% to 6.9 hrs amid pandemic: Vivo-CMR report

Average usage of smartphones by Indians is estimated to have gone up 25 per cent to almost 7 hours a day as people depend on these gadgets for workstudy from home and entertainment amid the pandemic, a report said. The study, commissioned b...

Shun arrogance and scrap farm laws: Kejriwal to Centre

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday asked the BJP-ruled Centre to shun arrogance and scrap three farm laws as demanded by agitating farmers, and bring a Bill to guarantee minimum support price MSP for agricultural produce. Kejriw...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020