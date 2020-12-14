Cop among 5 killed in road accident in UP

Five persons, including a Uttar Pradesh Police constable, were killed on the spot when the vehicle in which they were travelling dashed against a tree near here late Sunday night

Additional SP (East) Surendra Dwivedi said on Monday that the driver lost control over the vehicle leading to the accident on Pratapgarh Patti road under Kandhari police station, 12 km from the district headquarters

The victims -- constable Sandeep Kumar Yadav (29), Sandip Yadav (26), Akhilesh Yadav (35) and Rahul Yadav (28), besides driver of the ill-fated vehicle Pappu Yadav (age not mentioned) -- were returning from a wedding ceremony when the accident occurred near Dewan Mau village, he said.