Tata Medical Center, Kolkata (TMC) empowered its medical staff to provide 24/7 care to its patients through crisis situations including the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic by leveraging the personalized, ultra-responsive information technology support systems & services provided by CMS IT Services.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 14-12-2020 14:24 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 14:24 IST
Tata Medical Center Elevates Critical Care in COVID Times Partnering with CMS IT Services
CMS IT Services. Image Credit: ANI

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): Tata Medical Center, Kolkata (TMC) empowered its medical staff to provide 24/7 care to its patients through crisis situations including the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic by leveraging the personalized, ultra-responsive information technology support systems & services provided by CMS IT Services. Appreciating the services, Arnab Neogy, Head of IT, TMC says, "We can't pause the war against cancer even for a pandemic. To be able to focus all our efforts and resources on patient care, it's critical that our medical and IT devices are stable, functional, and highly available. Whether it's for communication, accessing accurate and complete patient information, or diagnostics; a modern healthcare facility like ours is heavily dependent on technology. A downtime even for a minute can bring the entire hospital to a standstill. CMS IT Services ensures that our systems, networks, and devices are in peak operating health. They serve as our partners in delivering exemplary patient care even while the entire country is in lockdown. Their ability to personalize their services to our context, deliver necessary outcomes, and working as part of our extended team has made a tremendous difference."

"Reliable and resilient support - from managing day-to-day needs to handling tech emergencies - is a key factor in a hospital's ability to function. Network and server support play the most important role here. For TMC's uninterrupted operations, our team ensures all critical devices are in High Availability mode," affirms Anuj Vaid, EVP CMS IT Services. The importance of the new Service Desk lies in the fact that it is the hub of all the IT-dependent systems and the primary interface between IT and the healthcare staff. Each interaction is an opportunity to improve the productivity of the people using them and - by extension - the patient experience.

"In high-pressure organizations, it's not unusual for users to become stressed when systems fail. With every call, we aim to transform the help desk into a strong positive force supporting the daily work of doctors, nurses and other users. Our team members often work late into the night to fix problems and develop innovative point solutions to help the medical frontline continue to be effective and productive during extremely difficult times. Our delivery organization continues to push boundaries to elevate the customer experience every day," explains Anurag Mehrotra, CEO, CMS IT Services. TMC is a philanthropic state-of-the-art Cancer Care Center committed to deliver Comprehensive Cancer care with cutting-edge technology and world-renowned Healthcare Professionals. The hospital is an integrated Oncology facility with well-trained professional staff and equipped with modern facilities and contemporary medical equipment with a capacity of 437 beds.

CMS IT services is an industry leader in Managed IT services and system integration. We combine world-class cloud, digital, automation and cybersecurity expertise with a core strength in leveraging optimal technologies to rapidly create efficiencies and scale for our customer's operations. We help over 300 global companies accelerate their digital transformation and leverage future-fit technology to be resilient, evolve with the market, and continuously enhance value. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

