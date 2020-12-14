Left Menu
Gold futures ease on low demand

14-12-2020
Gold futures ease on low demand
Gold futures fell 0.82 per cent to Rs 48,921 per 10 gram on Monday as participants offloaded their holdings on low spot demand

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold prices for February delivery declined Rs 403, or 0.82 per cent, to Rs 48,921 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 11,788 lots

In the international market, gold was trading 0.52 per cent lower at USD 1,834.10 per ounce in New York.

