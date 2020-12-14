Left Menu
PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 14-12-2020 19:41 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 19:35 IST
Himachal Governor Dattatreya escapes unhurt in road mishap in Telangana
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatreya sustained minor bruises on his knee on Monday after the car he was travelling in veered off the road and hit a tree at Choutuppal near here, official sources said. The incident occurred on National Highway-65 (Hyderabad- Vijayawada) when the Governor was on his way to Nalgonda district to attend a felicitation and other programmes from Hyderabad, they said.

The Governor thanked his well-wishers for their prayers. Earlier, the car driver lost control apparently after the steering suddenly turned left and the vehicle veered off the road and hit a tree before coming to a halt, police said.

''The Governor, who was seated in the front row of the car, suffered minor bruises on his left knee after his leg hit the dashboard,'' a close aide of Dattatreya, who was also travelling in the car said, adding he later continued his journey in another vehicle. A Raj Bhavan spokesperson in Shimla said the others travelling with Dattatreya were also safe.

After reaching Nalgonda district, doctors examined the Governor and after being administered first-aid, he attended the programmes as per schedule. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Governors of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, Tamilisai Soundararajan and Biswabhusan Harichandan, respectively, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy were among those who spoke to Dattatreya over phone and enquired about his health.

''I thank all my well-wishers whose prayers are always with me,'' Dattatreya said..

