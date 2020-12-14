Left Menu
BJP on 'sell India' mission: TMC minister

Mocking the Union governments Make in India scheme as a bluff to fool people, the ruling TMC in Bengal said the BJP dispensation at the Centre is on a sell India mission, as it has approved the sale of major PSUs such as Air India and BSNL.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 14-12-2020 21:20 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 21:20 IST
Mocking the Union government's 'Make in India' scheme as a ''bluff to fool people'', the ruling TMC in Bengal said the BJP dispensation at the Centre is on a 'sell India' mission, as it has approved the sale of major PSUs such as Air India and BSNL. Addressing a press conference at TMC Bhavan here, senior party leader and state minister Sovandeb Chattopadhyay said under the BJP dispensation at the Centre, corporates are getting sops, even as common people continue to suffer.

''The BJP government has taken upon itself to sell all of India's PSUs. It has approved the sale of major PSUs such as Air India, BSNL, Bharat Petroleum Corp and IOC, three SAIL plants and the Shipping Corporation of India,'' he said. All of these are being done as ''part of a quid pro quo scheme called 'sell India' mission'', he claimed.

''The BJP, when it came to power, promised to create two crore jobs a year. Unemployment in India is at 24% now. In Bengal, however, it has reduced by 40%. One crore jobs have been created under the Mamata Banerjee government,'' he said. Listing out data and figures to back his claims on job creation in the state over the last few years, he said the TMC government has floated with new employment schemes, disbursing loans of up to Rs 10 lakh.

Taking a dig at the BJP for its promise to distribute job opportunity cards among 75 lakh youths in the state over the next five years, Chattopadhyay said, ''The saffron party, in a bid to win polls, will go to any extent to fool people''. He slammed the BJP for spreading ''canards about unemployment'' in Bengal.

''More than 28,000 youths have benefited from the Gatidhara scheme, which provide loans of up to Rs 10 lakh. Six lakh youths are being trained to become self-reliant under Utkarsh Bangla scheme. Also, Rs 1500 per month is provided as financial assistance to one lakh unemployed youth under the Yuvashree project,'' he added..

