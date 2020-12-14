Left Menu
Development News Edition

Asahi Songwon Colors begins commercial operations at Gujarat's Dahej plant of Asahi Tennants Color

The companys joint venture plant at Dahej, set up at an investment of Rs 82 crore with Tennants Textile Colours Limited TTC of UK, has an installed capacity of 2,400 tonnes per annum, said the company in a release.The JV, in which Asahi holds 51 per cent stake and TTC 49 per cent, was announced on October 22, 2019, and ground breaking ceremony of the plant was performed on December 12, 2019, with an expected date of commissioning in March 2021, said the company.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 14-12-2020 21:36 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 21:36 IST
Asahi Songwon Colors begins commercial operations at Gujarat's Dahej plant of Asahi Tennants Color

Ahmedabad-based Asahi Songwon Colors Monday announced commencement of commercial operations at Gujarat's Dahej plant of Asahi Tennants Color, its joint venture company with UK's Tennants Textile Colours Limited, set up to manufacture red and yellow pigments. The company's joint venture plant at Dahej, set up at an investment of Rs 82 crore with Tennants Textile Colours Limited (TTC) of UK, has an installed capacity of 2,400 tonnes per annum, said the company in a release.

The JV, in which Asahi holds 51 per cent stake and TTC 49 per cent, was announced on October 22, 2019, and ground breaking ceremony of the plant was performed on December 12, 2019, with an expected date of commissioning in March 2021, said the company. ''It is our pleasure to announce that in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic, we successfully commissioned the plant on December 14, four months before the original target date. We are going to work towards full capacity utilisation at the plant, and aim to double capacity by 2022,'' said the release quoting Arjun Jaykrishna, Executive Director, Asahi Songwon Colors.

The Dahej plant will enable Asahi to extend its global pigment presence, which is currently dominant in the phthalocyanine pigment space, to the full range of pigment colors, said the release. Asahi Songwon's CEO Gokul Jaykrishna said that the commencement of operations of the JV company gives Asahi the perfect launching pad to widen its presence as a leading global supplier of pigments, and make a mark in the AZO pigment space, as per the company release.

TRENDING

Immunotherapy drugs are riskier for treatment of cancer patients, study suggests

Bahrain approves Chinese COVID-19 vaccine for use

Amul seeks removal of videos claiming they are cruel to cows: HC seeks reply of uploader, Google, Facebook

There has been absolutely no compromise in clinical testing of COVID-19 vaccines: Gangandeep Kang

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 10 pm

Following is a stateUT-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 10 pm, according to data provided by various governmentsStateUT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------An...

Tighter COVID restrictions imposed in London as infections surge

London will move into Englands highest tier of COVID-19 restrictions, the government said on Monday, citing an exponential rise in infection rates as one of the worlds richest cities struggles to contain the disease.Health Secretary Matt Ha...

Italy reports 491 COVID-19 deaths on Monday, 12,030 new cases

Italy reported 491 coronavirus-related deaths on Monday against 484 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections declined to 12,030 from 17,938. There were 103,584 swabs carried out in the past day, down...

Maha: One-day protest held in Latur against new farm laws

The Kisan Sangharsh SamanvaySamiti on Monday held a one-day protest in Latur demandingscrapping of three new farm laws introduced by the CentreThe protest was held at Gandhi Chowk and a memorandumfor the Centre was submitted in the collecto...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020