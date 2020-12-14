Left Menu
AIMTC urges govt to ensure smooth movement of traffic on national highways

Transporters apex body AIMTC on Monday urged the government to ensure smooth movement of traffic on the national highways. Though we extend our moral support to the farmers cause, we also request the government to ensure smooth movement of traffic on the NH.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2020 22:29 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 22:27 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Transporters' apex body AIMTC on Monday urged the government to ensure smooth movement of traffic on the national highways. AIMTC said transport movements were being disrupted due to diversions created by the police on account of farmers' agitation.

All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC), representing about 95 lakh truckers and other entities, had announced support to farmers agitation. ''About 8,000 to 10,000 trucks traversing from various parts of the country carrying perishable fruits and vegetables, essential goods, other commodities and cargo worth crores of rupees are stranded leading to losses of crores of rupees,'' AIMTC said in a statement.

They also alleged harassment in some states. ''Though we extend our moral support to the farmers' cause, we also request the government to ensure smooth movement of traffic on the NH. The issue of the farmers should be peacefully resolved,'' the statement said.

Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana and several other states have been protesting for several days at the borders of the national capital against the Centre's new farm laws. The farmers have expressed apprehension that the laws would pave the way for the dismantling of the minimum support price (MSP) system, leaving them at the ''mercy'' of big corporates.

However, the government has maintained that the new laws will provide farmers with better opportunities. It has also accused the opposition parties of misleading farmers..

