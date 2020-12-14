Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nagpur Police bans online sale of sharp-edged weapons

They will also have to share the information of such customers with the police, it said.The police had written letters to Flipkart, Amazon and Shopclues seeking information of the customers who had purchased sharp-edged weapons from these websites, the police commissioner told reporters.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 14-12-2020 23:37 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 22:55 IST
Nagpur Police bans online sale of sharp-edged weapons
Representative Image Image Credit: YouTube

Nagpur Police on Monday imposed a ban on the sale of sharp-edged weapons from e-commerce portals, after at least two instances of their use in murder cases came to light, as per an official order. Nagpur Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar has issued the order to this effect under section 144 of the CrPc.

As per the order, the online sale of the sharp-edged weapons with the blade length of more than 9 inches or with thickness of more than 2 inches, in the city. They will also have to share the information of such customers with the police, it said.

The police had written letters to Flipkart, Amazon and Shopclues seeking information of the customers who had purchased sharp-edged weapons from these websites, the police commissioner told reporters. ''However, Flipkart and Amazon have not yet furnished the information with the police. Shopclues has sent a list of 122 customers. Of them, 29 customers have criminal records,'' he said.

''If any company raises objection to this notification, the police will decide further line of action,'' the CP added. The police have initiated action against 28 customers under section 135 of the Mumbai Police Act while another customer was booked under sections 4 and 25 of the Arms Act, the commissioner said.

Section 144 of CrPC will remain in effect for two months..

TRENDING

Immunotherapy drugs are riskier for treatment of cancer patients, study suggests

Bahrain approves Chinese COVID-19 vaccine for use

Amul seeks removal of videos claiming they are cruel to cows: HC seeks reply of uploader, Google, Facebook

There has been absolutely no compromise in clinical testing of COVID-19 vaccines: Gangandeep Kang

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. lawmakers urge Trump administration to extension tariff exclusions for PPE

A bipartisan group of 75 lawmakers is urging the Trump administration to extend exclusions from import tariffs on medical products imported from China, including face masks, hand sanitizing wipes and examination gloves, that expire on Dec. ...

J-K: Panel constituted for setting up OSCs for protection of women from sexual abuse

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Monday constituted a committee to finalise arrangements for implementation of guidelines to set up one stop centres OSCs in every district for prevention and protection of women from sexual abuse at p...

2 killed as car hits bike in UP's Muzaffarnagar

A father-son duo was killed when their motorcycle was hit by an unidentified vehicle here, police said on Monday. Rakesh Kumar 35 and his son Yash 9 died on the spot, they said.The accident took place on the Panipat-Khatima Highway near Pin...

Nagpur Police bans online sale of sharp-edged weapons

Nagpur Police on Monday imposed a ban on the sale of sharp-edged weapons from e-commerce portals, after at least two instances of their use in murder cases came to light, as per an official order. Nagpur Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020