Khadi, village industry products log phenomenal rise in sales this Diwali: MSME ministry

The ministry stated that in pursuance to Prime Ministers clarion call for Aatmanirbhar Bharat and for Vocal for Local, and its social media campaign, the sale of local products including those made by khadi and other local and village industries has seen phenomenal increase.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2020 17:08 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 16:55 IST
The MSME Ministry on Tuesday said that local products, including those made by khadi and other village industries, have seen a phenomenal increase in sales this year on Diwali, buoyed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's clarion call for 'Vocal for Local'

''Overall, there is almost 300 per cent increase during Diwali this year over Diwali in 2019 in the sale of a basket of products. The total sales in amount terms by a sample of outlets of Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), spread in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, increased four times to around Rs 21 crore this Diwali from Rs 5 crore during Diwali of last year,'' the ministry said. This record increase, in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country, has taken place across almost all products including khadi, agarbatti, candle, diya, honey, metal art products, glass articles including Charkha in box, agro and food items, cotton and silk fabric, woollen and embroidery products, it added. The ministry stated that in pursuance to Prime Minister's clarion call for Aatmanirbhar Bharat and for 'Vocal for Local', and its social media campaign, the sale of local products including those made by khadi and other local and village industries has seen phenomenal increase. The ministry had launched a social media campaign to promote local products made by artisans and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) for the recent festive season.

