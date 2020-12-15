Left Menu
Cognizant appoints Ursula Morgenstern as president of Global Growth Markets

She will also focus on investing in strong local leadership and talent, while extending the delivery footprint to access the best talent globally to meet client demand, it added.Morgenstern joins Cognizant from Atos, where she previously served as head of Central Europe, the statement said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2020 18:57 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 18:57 IST
Cognizant appoints Ursula Morgenstern as president of Global Growth Markets

IT services major Cognizant on Tuesday said it has appointed Ursula Morgenstern as president of Global Growth Markets (GGM) and a member of its Executive Committee. Morgenstern, whose appointment is effective December 14, 2020, is based in London.

She will focus on diversifying the company's revenue mix across Europe and Asia Pacific by accelerating digital within Cognizant's priority areas of digital engineering, artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics, cloud, and Internet of Things (IoT), a statement said. She will also focus on investing in strong local leadership and talent, while extending the delivery footprint to access the best talent globally to meet client demand, it added.

Morgenstern joins Cognizant from Atos, where she previously served as head of Central Europe, the statement said. Her career at Atos spanned more than 16 years, where she held several roles, including CEO of Germany and UK/Ireland, as well as leading the business and platform solutions global technology divisions.

In the knowledge-based business, investing for growth starts with attracting, developing, and retaining outstanding talent, Cognizant CEO Brian Humphries said. ''We are hiring the best, ensuring that Cognizant is operating with a harmonious, high-performing team of deeply experienced, client-centric leaders who share my commitment to getting Cognizant back on a growth trajectory,'' he added.

Morgenstern said global growth markets will be the powerhouse behind the next stage in Cognizant's trajectory. ''The team is extremely driven and totally committed to helping clients on their digital journeys, engineering modern businesses that improve everyday life. I am also very keen to embrace diversity and inclusion in the workplace and mentor women at Cognizant to fulfill their potential,'' she added.

Before Atos, Morgenstern was a partner with KPMG. Her other previous roles were as general manager of K&V Information Systems and project manager for Kiefer & Veittinger..

