Modi's 'aatmanirbhar' strategy has put J-K on superhighway of growth: Thakur

Union minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made Jammu and Kashmir a key priority area in his strategy for ''Aatmanirbhar Bharat'' and has put the union territory on a superhighway of growth. He also said that the union territory will soon emerge as an educational hub and will expand educational opportunities for the youth.

''Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made Jammu and Kashmir a key priority area in his strategy for 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India). He has not only taken a special interest in the development of the region but also put it on a superhighway of growth,'' Thakur said while addressing rallies in support of District Development Council (DDC) candidates in Jammu and Kashmir. He said Modi has accelerated the development process begun by former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The Union minister said that from strengthening security, social welfare and securing the lives and livelihoods of the people to ensuring individual democratic rights and building a conducive environment for investment are the hallmarks of the Modi government towards Jammu and Kashmir. ''Jammu and Kashmir will soon emerge as an educational hub, IIT, IIM, IIMC, AIIMS will expand educational opportunities for the youth. We want the youth of the union territory to compete with the rest of India and achieve their aspirations,'' Thakur said. Expanding infrastructure and investment in the state will provide them avenues for employment and setting up enterprises, he added.

Thakur said, ''Economic growth requires world class infrastructure and we have promised this under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY). Nearly 11,517 km in total length, 1,858 roads, 84 bridges have already been constructed.'' Another 1,961 km in total length, 3,261 roads and 243 bridges have been approved as part of infrastructure projects by the Modi government. In fact, the Srinagar to Leh connectivity has been improved by Rs 9,000 crore Zozila Tunnel, which again is a historic milestone.'' Thakur further said the government has augmented power infrastructure at a cost of Rs 54,593 crore, which will increase 6,298 MW worth of electricity production. ''For the past four decades, only 3,000 MW electricity production was there, however, we have ensured in the next four years it is scaled up by adding another 3,000 MW. ''Srinagar-Leh transmission line along with 220KV Srinagar-Kargil-Leh power transmission system is another historic initiative towards providing power security to this region. Jammu and Srinagar regions will get two lakh smart meters, which will stop theft and bring transparency. Not only will this brighten up the lives of people in this region but also get the wheels of industry moving,'' he added.

Thakur said Jammu and Kashmir is a crucial factor in the economic strategy and growth of India's economy. ''We are investing in educational, health, power and public infrastructure such as roads and bridges because we want to set a strong foundation for growth of this region,'' he said. PTI AB KJ