Left Menu
Development News Edition

Future Enterprises reports Q2 net loss of Rs 320.56 crore

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 21.78 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.Its revenue from operations was down to Rs 237.88 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 1,699.84 crore reported in the corresponding quarter last fiscal, Future Enterprises Ltd FEL said in a BSE filing.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2020 13:28 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 13:10 IST
Future Enterprises reports Q2 net loss of Rs 320.56 crore
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Future Enterprises Ltd on Wednesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 320.56 crore for the second quarter ended September 2020, on account of lower revenue from operations. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 21.78 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Its revenue from operations was down to Rs 237.88 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 1,699.84 crore reported in the corresponding quarter last fiscal, Future Enterprises Ltd (FEL) said in a BSE filing. ''COVID 19 pandemic and consequent lockdown imposed throughout the country has had a significant adverse impact on the business operations and the financial results of the company for the quarter ended September 30, 2020,'' said FEL. FEL develops, owns and leases retail infrastructure for the Future Group. It handles backend operations of the retail business of the Future Group. The company also holds Future Group's investments in subsidiaries and joint ventures including insurance, textile manufacturing, supply chain and logistics.

On August 29 this year, the Future Group announced selling the retail and wholesale business to Reliance Retail in a Rs 24,713 crore deal. It announced plans to merge key group companies, including Future Retail, Future Lifestyle Fashions, Future Consumer, Future Supply Chains and Future Market Networks into FEL. In October this year, Future Group founder Kishore Biyani had said the homegrown retail major lost nearly Rs 7,000 crore revenue in first three-four months of the COVID-19 pandemic due to closing of stores, which led him to sell his business to Reliance Industries. Shares of Future Enterprises were trading 1.49 per cent higher at Rs 11.55 apiece on the BSE.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Russia flies first new post-Soviet passenger airliner with domestic engines

Google adds new drill-down view in Meet Quality Tool

New updates rolling out to Google Meet on Nest Hub Max

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Finland plans to help Finnair with 400 mln euro loan

Finland is preparing to help its national carrier Finnair with an unsecured hybrid loan of up to 400 million euros 486 million, the company said on Wednesday.The final decision on the possible financing arrangement is subject to a decision ...

QUOTES-Reactions to New Zealand inquiry into historic abuse of children

Here are some reactions from church figures, NGOs and political leaders to New Zealands Royal Commission of Inquiry report on historic abuse of children in state and faith-based institutions that estimated that up to quarter of a million pe...

LGBTQ groups celebrate as Biden picks Buttigieg for Transportation secretary

Two of the US top LGBTQ advocacy groups celebrated after President-elect Joe Biden announced that he was nominating Pete Buttigieg as the US Secretary of Transportation. According to The Hill, if Buttigieg is confirmed to the post, he would...

Education Minister to announce JEE main exam schedule today

Union Minister for Education Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Wednesday will announce the schedule for JEE main exam 2021. The announcement will be made at 6 pm today. The Minister said that he will also inform about the number of attempts fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020