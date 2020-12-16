Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gold futures gain on spot demand

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for December delivery traded higher by Rs 82, or 0.17 per cent, at Rs 49,525 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 11,623 lots.Fresh positions built up by participants led to the rise in gold prices, analysts said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2020 16:19 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 16:19 IST
Gold futures gain on spot demand

Gold prices rose by Rs 82 to Rs 49,525 per 10 gram in futures trade on Wednesday as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for December delivery traded higher by Rs 82, or 0.17 per cent, at Rs 49,525 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 11,623 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to the rise in gold prices, analysts said. Globally, gold prices traded 0.15 per cent higher at USD 1,858 per ounce in New York.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Russia flies first new post-Soviet passenger airliner with domestic engines

I dare BJP to change national anthem: Mamata Banerjee on MP Subramanian Swamy's letter to PM in this regard.

Google adds new drill-down view in Meet Quality Tool

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Juggling lockdowns, Michelin Guide raced to find its star chefs

The Michelin Guides restaurant inspectors had a trickier task than usual finding their noteworthy chefs of the year, rushing to get a seat at top tables after coronavirus lockdowns forced eateries to close for extended periods. Revered as t...

India's COVID active caseload declines to 3.32 lakh; below 40K daily cases reported for past 17 days

Continuing the trend of contraction of coronavirus cases, Indias COVID-19 active caseload now stands at 3,32,002 comprising 3.34 per cent of the total number of infections reported in the country, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday...

Vampire Diaries Season 9’s possibilities revealed, who will direct if it’s renewed?

Will Nina Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder-starring The Vampire Diaries Season 9 ever take place The avid viewers of Vampire Diaries are disappointed as they are not receiving any updates related to renewal for one more season.Devdiscourse finds ...

Bihar CM asks officials to complete physical verification work for rural roads

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday asked the Rural Works Department RWD to carry out physical verification of the work done for providing road connectivity to tolas hamlets and baswat settlement, and urged officials concerned to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020