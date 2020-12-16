Maha: 1 injured after truck hits 8 vehicles on highway in Pune

One person was injured after a truck hit around eight vehicles on Mumbai-Bengaluruhighway in Maharashtra's Pune district on Wednesday, police said. Traffic was disrupted for some time on the highway after the accident took place near a bridge in the morning, an official from Bharti Vidyapeeth police station said.

The truck hit seven to eight vehicles near Navale bridge on a by-pass of the Mumbai-Bengaluru highway, he said. ''One person received injuries. The victim was travelling in an auto-rickshaw which was among the seven to eight vehicles damaged in the accident,'' he added.