Left Menu
Development News Edition

NIIT and Unilever extend their partnership with a 3-year contract extension

NIIT Limited, a global skills and talent development company and leading provider of managed training services, announced today that it has extended its partnership for a further three years with Unilever, the leading global fast-moving consumer goods company.

ANI | Atlanta (Georgia) | Updated: 16-12-2020 18:05 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 18:05 IST
NIIT and Unilever extend their partnership with a 3-year contract extension
NIIT Limited logo. Image Credit: ANI

Atlanta (Georgia) [United States]/New Delhi [India], December 16 (ANI/BusinessWire India): NIIT Limited, a global skills and talent development company and leading provider of managed training services, announced today that it has extended its partnership for a further three years with Unilever, the leading global fast-moving consumer goods company. NIIT began its relationship Unilever in 2017 and will continue to provide a full range of managed learning services, covering learning administration, event management, vendor management, content design and development and technology services, to support Unilever's learning and business imperatives across its global sites and offices.

Unilever (LON: ULVR) is one of the world's largest fast-moving consumer goods companies, with over 155,000 employees and sales of EUR52 billion in 2019, selling over 400 brands in 190 countries. "We truly value our partnership with Unilever and are very excited that our partnership has been extended for another three years. We continue to remain committed to providing increased value and innovation to Unilever over the coming years," said Sailesh Lalla, Executive Vice President, Business Development at NIIT's Corporate Learning Group.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

Also Read: Japan mulls limited resumption of inbound tourism from spring -media

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Russia flies first new post-Soviet passenger airliner with domestic engines

I dare BJP to change national anthem: Mamata Banerjee on MP Subramanian Swamy's letter to PM in this regard.

Google adds new drill-down view in Meet Quality Tool

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

About 4.5 lakh lorries to be off the roads from Dec 27

Coimbatore, Dec 16 PTI About 4.5 lakh lorries in Tamil Nadu would be off roads indefinitely from December 27 to protest against what is seen as overpriced accessories like GPS system and speed governors. After the verdict of the Madurai ben...

JEE-Mains to be held from February 23 to 26, 2021: Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank.

JEE-Mains to be held from February 23 to 26, 2021 Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank....

Arunachal Governor calls upon younger generations to draw lessons from 1971 war

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig Retd Dr B D Mishra on Wednesday called upon the younger generation to draw lessons from the 1971 Indo-Pak war, which the Indian army fought with great valour. Participating in an e-conclave on the historic 19...

Russia dismisses media reports outing Navalny's alleged poisoners as 'amusing' reading

Russia on Wednesday rejected the findings of a joint media investigation that said it had identified Russian state security assassins behind the poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, describing it as an amusing read. Were already used...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020