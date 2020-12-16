Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tax refunds worth Rs 1.48 lakh cr issued so far this fiscal: I-T dept

The income tax department on Wednesday said it has issued refunds of over Rs 1.48 lakh crore to more than 1.02 crore taxpayers till December 14. Income tax refunds of Rs 45,264 crore have been issued in 1,00,02,982 cases and corporate tax refunds of Rs 1,03,010 crore have been issued in 2,00,854 cases, the department said in a tweet.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2020 19:11 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 18:20 IST
Tax refunds worth Rs 1.48 lakh cr issued so far this fiscal: I-T dept
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The income tax department on Wednesday said it has issued refunds of over Rs 1.48 lakh crore to more than 1.02 crore taxpayers till December 14. Of this, personal income tax refunds worth Rs 45,264 crore and corporate tax refunds of Rs 1.03 lakh crore have been issued.

''CBDT issues refunds of over Rs 1,48,274 crore to more than 1.02 crore taxpayers between April 1, 2020, to December 14, 2020. ''Income tax refunds of Rs 45,264 crore have been issued in 1,00,02,982 cases and corporate tax refunds of Rs 1,03,010 crore have been issued in 2,00,854 cases,'' the department said in a tweet.

  • READ MORE ON:
  • Rs

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Russia flies first new post-Soviet passenger airliner with domestic engines

I dare BJP to change national anthem: Mamata Banerjee on MP Subramanian Swamy's letter to PM in this regard.

Google adds new drill-down view in Meet Quality Tool

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Belarus opposition wins rights prize, urges EU to be braver

Former Belarus presidential candidate Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya urged the European Union to step up its support for embattled democracy protesters in her country, as she picked up the EUs top human rights prize Wednesday on behalf of a group...

Netherlands hits new daily COVID-19 infection record as lockdown imposed

The number of coronavirus infections in the Netherlands jumped by more than 11,000 in 24 hours, hitting a new record, data released by the National Institute for Public Health RIVM on Wednesday showed.The steep increase came just a day afte...

Daily U.S. COVID-19 deaths again top 3,000 as officials scurry to distribute vaccine

Daily U.S. deaths from COVID-19 surpassed 3,000 for the third time in a week as the country expanded its vaccination program and the U.S. Congress progressed toward approving financial relief for the pandemic-stricken country.The death toll...

Jaipur-Delhi highway remains partially blocked

The Jaipur-Delhi highway remained partially blocked as the farmers stir against the Centres agriculture laws entered its fourth day on the Haryana-Rajasthan border on Wednesday. Farmers led by Swaraj Abhiyan leader Yogendra Yadav and former...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020