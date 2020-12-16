Myntra eyes 4 mn shoppers for 'End of Reason Sale'; expects good demand from tier-II, III markets

Fashion e-tailer Myntra on Wednesday said it expects about 4 million people to shop on its platform during its End of Reason Sale (EORS) slated for later this month, with tier-II and III markets accounting for around 50 per cent of the sales. The 13th edition of Myntra's EORS is scheduled to be held from December 20-24 with participation from more than 3,000 brands. Myntra CEO Amar Nagaram said categories like fashion essentials, work from home apparel, active wear and beauty and personal care have seen strong growth over the last few months, and along with segments like winter wear, are expected to drive sales during EORS. He added that this edition of the sale event is expected to witness a massive uptick in demand, at 4X over BAU (business as usual) and 1.5X over the winter edition last year, with close to 50 per cent of the contribution coming from tier II and III markets. ''The 13th edition of EORS is slated to cater to over 4 million unique customers during the course of the five days. We expect 65 per cent higher traffic to the platform during the event, compared to last year, owing to higher adoption of fashion through e-commerce and Myntra's superlative value proposition,'' he said. Nagaram noted that the company could not cater to a segment of demand during the June edition as there were still challenges related to the lockdown. He added that the company -- which has also strengthened its region-specific offerings -- is much more prepared this time with a vast portfolio to cater to requirements of buyers from different parts of the country. He said the company's omni-channel model (which now has more than 200 brands) and its expanding MENSA network with 20,000 partners, will be pivotal in enhancing customers' shopping experience. ''Through our flagship EORS event, we are looking at adding one million new customers, and preparing to ship 1.5 crore items by the first week of the New Year safely to our customers' doorsteps,'' he added. Myntra's kirana model -- under MENSA (Myntra Extended Network for Service Augmentation) network -- will cater to three out of every four deliveries, spanning over 27,000 PIN codes, giving an impetus to the earnings of MENSA partners. Besides, Myntra's omni-channel network will facilitate direct delivery of merchandise from the stores to the consumers' doorstep, allowing brands to reach a wide base of customers. Some of the leading brands in Myntra's omni-channel network include Pantaloons, Bata, Louis Philippe, Flying Machine, Only and Vero Moda. Myntra has also announced that over 50 per cent of the orders during EORS-13 will be delivered from solar-powered fulfilment centres (warehouses) at Bhiwandi and Bilaspur.