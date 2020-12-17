Vietnam c.bank pledges to work with U.S. after labelled currency manipulator

Vietnam's central bank said on Thursday it will work with U.S. authorities to ensure a "harmonious and fair" trade relationship, a day after Washington called Vietnam and Switzerland currency manipulators.

The State Bank of Vietnam said in a statement that the country's trade surplus with the United States was the result of "peculiarities of the Vietnamese economy".

The central bank said Vietnam's monetary policies were not aimed at creating unfair trade advantage.

Also Read: Time is precious, says Vietnamese collector of European church clocks