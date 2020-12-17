Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. decries 'disinformation' amid Taiwan pork import dispute

The government says nobody will be forced to eat the pork and that the move brings Taiwan into line with international norms. In a statement, the American Institute in Taiwan said that all U.S. exports to the island and its other trade partners were safe and meet the same high, evidence-based standards that are also used in the United States.

Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 17-12-2020 09:10 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 09:10 IST
U.S. decries 'disinformation' amid Taiwan pork import dispute

The de facto U.S. embassy in Taiwan on Thursday decried "disinformation" from politicians about food safety, amid a contentious decision by the island's government to allow imports of U.S. pork treated with a leanness-enhancing additive. President Tsai Ing-wen's decision in August to allow imports of U.S. pork containing ractopamine, which is banned in the European Union and China, has roiled Taiwan politics.

The main opposition Kuomintang (KMT) party opposes the move on safety grounds, holding noisy protests and flinging pig entrails in parliament on one occasion. The government says nobody will be forced to eat the pork and that the move brings Taiwan into line with international norms.

In a statement, the American Institute in Taiwan said that all U.S. exports to the island and its other trade partners were safe and meet the same high, evidence-based standards that are also used in the United States. "Safe here. Safe there. Safe everywhere. That's one of the reasons American food is so popular in Taiwan," it said.

"When political figures propagate disinformation and raise unfounded anxiety among Taiwan consumers, it is a disservice to everyone," the institute added, without naming any names. "We call on all parties to approach this issue responsibly and on the basis of science."

On Wednesday, the mayor of the central Taiwanese city of Taichung, the KMT's Lu Shiow-yen, expressed her concerns about the pork issue to the top U.S. diplomat in Taiwan, Brent Christensen. Most pork consumed in Taiwan is domestically-reared, with only around 1% currently coming from the United States.

TRENDING

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ayodhya Film Festival 'Awam ka Cinema' to be organised online amid pendemic

Awam ka Cinema by the Ayodhya Film Festival is being organised on online platforms amid the COVID-19 pandemic, from December 15 to December 19. People from around the globe will be able to join this platform.This event, dedicated to freedom...

Brazil F1 GP to be held at Sao Paulo's Interlagos until 2025

The Brazilian Grand Prix will remain at its traditional Interlagos circuit in Sao Paulo after promoters signed a five-year deal, Formula One saidF1 said in a statement on Wednesday that the race will take place on Nov. 14 next year. The ann...

Encounter in J-K's Anantnag, militant arrested

Srinagar, Dec 17 PTI A militant was arrested in an injured condition during an encounter with security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, police said. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Baba...

'Best team won': Alexander-Arnold on Liverpool's win

Liverpools right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold said that the best team won in the match between his side and Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League. Liverpool defeated Tottenham 2-1 in the Premier League here at the Anfield Stadium on Wednes...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020