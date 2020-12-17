Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tata Motors to buy out partner's stake in bus joint venture TMML for Rs 100 cr

After a successful venture in India, and as a consequence of its refreshed business strategy, Marcopolo S.A. has decided to exit from the JV and offered to sell its 49 per cent shareholding in the JV to the company, Tata Motors said in a regulatory filing.The company and Marcopolo S.A. have entered into a share purchase agreement where the company will purchase the balance 49 per cent shareholding in Tata Marcopolo Motors Ltd TMML for a cash consideration of Rs 99.96 crore, the company added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2020 11:36 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 11:24 IST
Tata Motors to buy out partner's stake in bus joint venture TMML for Rs 100 cr
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Tata Motors on Thursday said it will buy out its partner's stake in bus joint venture (JV) firm Tata Marcopolo Motors for around Rs 100 crore. ''After a successful venture in India, and as a consequence of its refreshed business strategy, Marcopolo S.A. has decided to exit from the JV and offered to sell its 49 per cent shareholding in the JV to the company,'' Tata Motors said in a regulatory filing.

The company and Marcopolo S.A. have entered into a share purchase agreement where the company will purchase the balance 49 per cent shareholding in Tata Marcopolo Motors Ltd (TMML) for a cash consideration of Rs 99.96 crore, the company added. Tata Motors said it has signed an agreement to purchase the balance 49 per cent shareholding from its joint venture partner.

Tata Marcopolo Motors is a 51:49 JV formed in 2006 between Tata Motors and Marcopolo S.A., one of the largest bus and coach manufacturers globally. The JV has manufacturing facilities in Dharwad and Lucknow where it builds bus bodies on chassis supplied Tata Motors. These buses are marketed by the company under the "Starbus" and "Starbus Ultra" bus brands, Tata Motors added. Tata Motors said, consequent to this transaction, TMML will become its wholly owned subsidiary.

Tata Motors said all technologies pertaining to existing bus body products manufactured will continue to vest with TMML. In addition, as part of the transition, Marcopolo S.A. will continue to license the "Marcopolo" trademarks to TMML for a minimum of three years with a non-compete provision in India for a corresponding period, it added. The company, Marcopolo S.A. and TMML intend to maintain an open channel for future collaboration opportunities around bus body designs and technical consulting services, Tata Motors said.

TRENDING

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Odisha reports 351 new COVID-19 cases

As many as 351 new COVID-19 cases have been registered in Odisha on Wednesday, Information and Public Relations Department said on Thursday. With 358 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the number of discharged patients has increased to 3,20,2...

IOC accused of ignoring human rights for 2022 Beijing Games

A coalition representing ethnic minorities in China is again accusing the International Olympic Committee of ignoring widespread human rights abuses as the country prepares to hold the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. Rights groups speaking...

Is Violet Evergarden season 2 renewed? What latest we know

One of the most fascinating anime series Violet Evergarden season 1 dropped its finale over two years back. The last season was highly appreciated by the audience throughout the world. As we all know the story is not ended, the fans are ent...

WPP targets return to 2019-type growth by 2022

WPP, the worlds biggest advertising company, expects to return to 2019 levels of underlying growth by 2022 by cutting costs, investing in technology and making targeted acquisitions. The British group set out its medium-term targets in a tr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020