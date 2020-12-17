Sai Life Sciences announces plans to recruit 500+ scientists in 2021

• Immediately initiates first phase of recruitment for 100 scientists in API process development and scale-up • To initiate recruitment for 400 positions across Discovery Chemistry, Biology & DMPK in a phased manner over the year HYDERABAD, India, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sai Life Sciences, one of India's fastest growing Contract Research, Development & Manufacturing Organizations (CRDMOs), today announced its plans to recruit over 500 scientists during the year 2021. As the first phase of this drive, the company has initiated recruitment for scientific talent in API process and analytical research & development, particle engineering and sciences, niche platform technologies as well as life cycle management. Making the announcement, Krishna Kanumuri, CEO & Managing Director, Sai Life Sciences, said, ''Over the past 18-24 months we have been significantly augmenting our R&D facilities and rapidly growing our customer outreach. We expect these efforts to bear fruit in the coming months and are therefore looking to expand our team. This addition to our high-quality talent pool will help us better serve our customers by accelerating their projects involving complex chemistry and next generation technologies.'' As part of the current recruitment drive, the company is looking to on-board top-notch global scientific talent with M.Sc./ Ph.D / Post Doctorates in synthetic organic / analytical chemistry from reputed academic institutions, and experience in global pharma R&D of up to 20 years, across various levels. The company also has positions open for Technology Transfer focused Process Engineers and Project Managers. The full list of open positions can be viewed here.

Marking the completion of 20 years since its inception in 2019, the company announced Sai Nxt, an organisation-wide initiative aimed at transforming itself into a new generation CRO/CDMO. Guided by the insights and feedback from its customers, it committed to investing over US$150M between 2019 and 2023 to significantly expand and upgrade its R&D and manufacturing facilities, deepen scientific & technological capabilities, strengthen automation and data systems, and above all raise the bar for safety, quality and customer focus. As part of Sai Nxt, the company has added 172 KL API & Intermediate manufacturing capacity, opened a discovery biology Lab in Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA, a centre of excellence in process R&D in Manchester, UK and an 83,000 sq. ft. integrated research & technology facility in Hyderabad with technology platforms including flow chemistry, biocatalysis and crystallization. It became the first India-headquartered company to join Pharmaceutical Supply Chain Initiative (PSCI). The company is now in the process of adding high potent capability in R&D and manufacturing, a new clean room block and 200KL additional manufacturing capacity.

About Sai Life Sciences Sai Life Sciences is a full-service CRO/ CDMO driven by a vision to support the launch of 25 new medicines by 2025. It works with innovator pharma and biotech companies globally, accelerating the discovery, development and manufacture of complex small molecules. As a pure-play CRO-CDMO, Sai Life Sciences has served a diverse set of NCE development programs, consistently delivering value based on its quality and responsiveness. Today, it works with 7 of the top 10 large pharma companies, as well as several small and mid-sized pharma & biotech companies. Sai Life Sciences is privately held and backed by global investors, TPG Capital and HBM Healthcare Investments.