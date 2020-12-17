Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dr. Manjiri Bakre of OncoStem Diagnostics Recognised as One Among the Top 25 Voices in Precision Medicine Asia

OncoStem Diagnostics, founded in 2011 by Dr. Manjiri Bakre, develops innovative multi-marker prognostic tests to enable personalized treatment of cancer patients. OncoStems CanAssist Breast is an innovative, cost-effective test that can help clinicians to plan tailor-made treatment for each breast cancer patient based on tumor biology.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 17-12-2020 14:12 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 13:56 IST
Dr. Manjiri Bakre of OncoStem Diagnostics Recognised as One Among the Top 25 Voices in Precision Medicine Asia
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India(NewsVoir)Dr. Manjiri Bakre, CEO and Founder of Bengaluru-based oncology focused company OncoStem Diagnostics, has been recognised as one among the top 25 Voices in Precision Medicine Asia, an elite compendium of thought leaders in precision medicine across Asia. An initiative by BIS Research and InsightMonk, Top 25 Voices in Precision Medicine Asia recognizes the exemplary work of an eminent list of thought leaders working toward advancing the impact of precision medicine in Asia. The top 25 voices community provides a platform to deep technology innovators and thought leaders to network and collaborate with like-minded professionals. Through the community, they can access trustable experts and find credible insights to build the foundation for their deep technology innovation. OncoStem Diagnostics, founded in 2011 by Dr. Manjiri Bakre, develops innovative multi-marker prognostic tests to enable personalized treatment of cancer patients. OncoStem's 'CanAssist Breast' is an AI based prognostic test for early-stage hormone receptor positive breast cancer patients. It makes customized treatment possible by analysing the patient's tumor in depth and providing a patient specific report. CanAssist Breast categorizes patients based on the risk of cancer recurrence clearly as either 'low or high' with no grey area in between. This clear distinction of patients based on risk of cancer recurrence allows doctors to devise treatment plans that are in tune with the prognosis, maintaining a balance between the benefits and side effects. Patients who are at low risk of relapse can potentially avoid chemotherapy and its associated side-effects while patients who are at high risk of relapse would benefit from the addition of chemotherapy to their treatment regimen. Commenting on the recognition, Dr. Manjiri Bakre said, "It's an honour to be chosen as a part of this eminent list of thought leaders in the field of precision medicine. At OncoStem, we have always believed that treatment of cancer must move away from a one-size- fits-all approach. A personalized and precise treatment approach is known to be key to better care leading to improved outcomes. This recognition further strengthens our commitment towards building products that can help clinicians make customized treatment plans that are in-tune with the patient's prognosis." Dr. ManjiriBakre, received Ph.D. from Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore. Prior to starting OncoStem, Dr. Manjiri worked in various academic institutes and in industry in India, US, Singapore in various aspects of cellular biology ranging from perception of taste to human diseases like cancer and stem cells. The work in industry especially was focused on use of precision medicine in diagnostics. About OncoStem DiagnosticsOncoStem Diagnostics (www.oncostem.com) develops innovative multi-marker prognostic tests to enable personalized treatment of cancer patients. OncoStem was founded by Dr. ManjiriBakre in 2011. OncoStem's 'CanAssist Breast' is an innovative, cost-effective test that can help clinicians to plan tailor-made treatment for each breast cancer patient based on tumor biology. The risk of cancer recurrence is dependent on tumor type, stage, and on the biology of each patient's tumor. 'CanAssist Breast' determines the proteomic fingerprint of the tumor. This information is then used by OncoStem's proprietary machine learning-based algorithm that stratifies patients as 'low or high' risk for cancer recurrence. Patients classified as 'high-risk' would have a greater probability of cancer recurring than those classified as low-risk. This guides clinicians in planning treatment and help patients in understanding the prognosis of their disease. OncoStem is currently working on similar tests for other subtypes of breast cancer and ovarian cancer. OncoStem has raised approximately USD 9 million in funding from Sequoia Capital and Artiman Ventures. Image: Top 25 Voices in Precision Medicine Asia

TRENDING

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia's COVID-19 vaccine rollout draws wary, mixed response

While excitement and enthusiasm greeted the Western-developed coronavirus vaccine when it was rolled out, the Russian-made version has received a mixed response, with reports of empty Moscow clinics that offered the shot to health care work...

Pak PM Khan reiterates support to Afghan peace process

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has spoken to Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani and reiterated his support to the Afghan-led and owned peace process in the war-torn country. The two leaders spoke on Wednesday as the Doha-based Talibans ...

Russia registers 28,214 COVID-19 cases in past 24 Hours

Moscow Russia, December 17 ANISputnik Russia has registered 28,214 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, up from 26,509 the day before, bringing the total to 2,762,668, the federal response center said on Thursday. Over the past day, 28,214 ...

Sydney residents told to stay home after COVID-19 cluster grows to 17

Australia on Thursday scrambled to trace the source of new COVID-19 cases after a cluster was detected in the largest city of Sydney, where authorities urged hundreds of thousands of people to stay home and set up emergency testing centres....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020