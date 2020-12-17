Indian Brand Mivi Launches First Made in India Bluetooth Speaker ROAM 2

New Delhi [India], December 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): Mivi, a homegrown electronics brand, today launched its first Made in India product. ROAM 2 which is the upgraded version of its highly successful product ROAM 1.0 is the 1st Bluetooth speaker which is fully Made in India. This is the first product Mivi has produced in India end to end i.e. from imagining it, to designing it, to building it, to fixing it, to testing it and even boxing it right in our country. The company was previously designing and developing the products in India and was getting the products manufactured from other countries. Now, the company has taken the fast strides into the manufacturing space by setting up its own unit at Hyderabad, India. This also aligns with the Prime ministers' Vocal for Local and Aatma Nirbhar initiatives. The launch of this plant marked the beginning of a new journey for Mivi- to imagine, design, engineer and build locally but also to compete at international standards.

Midhula Devbhaktuni, Co-founder, Mivi, shared, "Within a short span of time Mivi has become a most sought out brand in the Audio technology space. The market response and the success of our products have propelled us to take the plunge into manufacturing space and we have set up fully integrated manufacturing unit in India and soon we will be making all the products completely in India. We are sure that this product will become even bigger and successful than its predecessor Roam 1.0 and will soon become the most sought-after Bluetooth speaker." Roam 2 is a 5-watt speakers and has 24 hours of play time at mid volume, Aircraft grade aluminium grill, Bluetooth 5.0 and many more exciting features. The biggest advantage for Roam 2 is its sound. It has a HD Stereo Sound and powerful bass that has been fine tuned for the Indian audience's preference of hearing music. Roam 2 is available in 4 beautiful metallic colors and is completely dust and waterproof. It will not be wrong to say, this speaker is really pushing the limits of audio technology.

The brand has been disrupting the audio space with its high-quality audio and charging products for a while now. The founders remain confident that the customers will encourage and support an Indian brand with an exceptional product and value pricing over other foreign brands. They believe that many first time customers will join the brand with this flagship product and we just couldn't agree more! The speaker retails for Rs. 1199. It is available at Mivi.in, Amazon and Flipkart right now.

Mivi is an Indian electronics brand that has been established in the year 2015. The brand offers supreme quality products like Speakers, Headphones, Bluetooth earphones, Wireless earbuds, cables, chargers, etc, at value pricing. Mivi was launched with a mission to fulfil the need of high-quality electronic gadgets at affordable prices in the Indian market. Mivi has setup its manufacturing unit in India and came out with its first Made in India Bluetooth speaker. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)