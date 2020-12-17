Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sterling rises above $1.36 on renewed Brexit trade deal hopes

Sterling rallied to above $1.36, holding up to a 2-1/2 year high against a broadly struggling dollar on Thursday as reports of progress in Brexit trade talks boosted appetite for the British currency. With just two weeks left to the end of a Brexit transition period on Dec. 31, Britain and the European Union are in the final stretch of talks to keep about 1 trillion dollars of annual trade free of tariffs and quotas.

Reuters | Updated: 17-12-2020 17:13 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 17:01 IST
Sterling rises above $1.36 on renewed Brexit trade deal hopes
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Sterling rallied to above $1.36, holding up to a 2-1/2 year high against a broadly struggling dollar on Thursday as reports of progress in Brexit trade talks boosted appetite for the British currency.

With just two weeks left to the end of a Brexit transition period on Dec. 31, Britain and the European Union are in the final stretch of talks to keep about 1 trillion dollars of annual trade free of tariffs and quotas. EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said on Thursday that "good progress" was being made in talks with Britain. UK senior minister Michael Gove said Britain is going the extra mile to get a Brexit trade deal. ]

The pound is benefiting from an improvement in the narrative on the chances of a Brexit trade deal this week, almost a year after Britain formally left the European Union. "Sterling trading is likely to remain firm" as more Brexit headlines come in, said Neil Jones, head of FX sales at Mizuho Bank. "The market is looking for a deal with compromise on fisheries," - one of the sticking points in the negotiations.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he hoped the EU would "see sense" and agree a deal that respected Britain's sovereignty. The pound jumped to its highest level since May 2018 after European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday there was now a "very narrow" path to agreement though success was not guaranteed.

Sterling extended gains on Thursday to $1.3616, up 0.8% against the dollar at 1120 GMT. Against the euro, it gained 0.6% and hit a one-week high of 89.83 pence.

Meantime, the Bank of England is expected to stand pat at a meeting later on Thursday as the bank is seen adopting a wait-and-see approach until it has more clarity whether a Brexit deal will be sealed. "I am not expecting any moves from the BOE but if this transpires, sterling will be sold off hard today, but still remain in the overall uptrend," Jones added.

Geoff Yu, senior EMEA market strategist added that "negative rates appear to be off the table". Analysts are also taking it as a positive sign for the pound that Britain's parliament will be on standby during its Christmas break, and could be recalled at short notice to pass required legislation if a trade deal is struck. (Editing by Timothy Heritage and Mark Heinrich)

TRENDING

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Denmark strengthens rape laws, outlaws sex without explicit consent

Denmark strengthened its rape laws on Thursday by criminalising sex without explicit consent. The new law passed by parliament widened the circumstances that could constitute rape - under the old legislation, prosecutors had to show the rap...

Cricket-Industrious Kohli rescues India in Adelaide examination

India captain Virat Kohli forged two half-century partnerships to rescue his side against Australia before falling victim to an almighty mix-up on an attritional opening day of the day-night first test at Adelaide Oval on Thursday.The right...

OTT Leaders Excited About D2C Opportunity As Consumers Go Digital

- The Leaders met at Virtual OTT Telco Platform Innovation Forum 2020, which was organized by Konnect Worldwide Business Media NEW DELHI, Dec. 17, 2020 PRNewswire -- The 1st edition of OTT Telco Platform Forum successfully concluded virtu...

SC suggests putting on hold contentious farm laws, Centre opposes

The Supreme Court on Thursday acknowledged the right of farmers to non-violent protests and mooted the idea of putting on hold the contentious farm laws to enable negotiations with agitating farmers which was opposed by the Centre saying ag...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020