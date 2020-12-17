Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russia will continue shipping wheat as humanitarian aid to Syria - Interfax

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Russia supplied 100,000 tonnes of wheat to Syria as humanitarian aid since the start of 2020 and plans to ship more, the Interfax news agency reported on Thursday. Syria's economy has been strained by a complex, multi-sided conflict now in its 10th year, as well as a financial crisis in neighbouring Lebanon.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 17-12-2020 18:17 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 18:01 IST
Russia will continue shipping wheat as humanitarian aid to Syria - Interfax
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Russia supplied 100,000 tonnes of wheat to Syria as humanitarian aid since the start of 2020 and plans to ship more, the Interfax news agency reported on Thursday.

Syria's economy has been strained by a complex, multi-sided conflict now in its 10th year, as well as a financial crisis in neighbouring Lebanon. Russia, one of the world's largest exporters of wheat, has been supporting Syrian President Bashar al Assad but its official customs data does not show any significant supplies of wheat to Syria.

"In terms of goals of rebuilding the Syrian economy, we have already had very significant decisions taken in recent weeks that will significantly enhance Syria's ability to organise (this) work in a systematic manner," Lavrov was quoted as saying by Interfax. He added that concrete actions on the issue were being currently discussed, but did not provide any further details.

Syria needs to import between 180,000 tonnes and 200,000 tonnes of wheat a month, its economy minister said in October, blaming a shortfall on "militias" preventing farmers from selling their wheat to the state.

TRENDING

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi HC dismisses pleas of BJP leaders Manoj Tiwari and Vijender Gupta for quashing summons in defamation case by Manish Sisodia.

Delhi HC dismisses pleas of BJP leaders Manoj Tiwari and Vijender Gupta for quashing summons in defamation case by Manish Sisodia....

Gold smuggling case: Kerala HC dismisses CM Raveendran's plea against ED summons

The Kerala High Court on Thursday dismissed a petition filed by CM Raveendran, Additional Private Secretary of the Kerala Chief Minister, challenging summons issued to him by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering...

India needs to create 'superstars' like Kohli in football: Tim Cahill

By Abhijeet Ghumman Australian football legend Tim Cahill, who is an ambassador for the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy charged with organising Qatar 2022, believes that having the football World Cup in Qatar is as close as it can...

Five officers among 8 JAKFED employees booked for embezzlement

Eight employees, including five officers, were booked by the crime branch of police on Thursday for allegedly misappropriating funds and manipulating records in JK Cooperative Supply and Marketing Federation Ltd JAKFED, officials said. The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020