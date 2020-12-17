Left Menu
Bank of England says to maintain pace of gilt buys in early 2021

Updated: 17-12-2020 18:01 IST
The Bank of England said on Thursday it planned to keep the pace of its purchases of British government bonds broadly unchanged early next year.

Including the reinvestment of the proceeds of a gilt that matures in January, the BoE said it planned to buy 4.44 billion pounds of gilts per week through January.

As part of a 150 billion pound expansion of the quantitative announced in November, the BoE plans to raise its holding of gilts to 875 billion pounds.

