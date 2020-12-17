Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rapido expands 3-wheeler auto services to 11 more cities

Rapido Auto aims to offer commuters another safe and affordable option for their everyday commute, apart from its bike taxi service and hope that it fills the gap of connectivity in these cities, he said.Apart from Delhi-NCR, Rapido Auto will be launched in key cities of Rajasthan, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Andhra Pradesh, it said, adding that each Rapido auto will be powered by its GPS technology ensuring access to continuous demand from customers around them.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-12-2020 19:11 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 19:11 IST
Rapido expands 3-wheeler auto services to 11 more cities

Ride-hailing app Rapido on Thursday announced the expansion of its three-wheeler auto-rickshaw services to 11 more cities, spreading across the National Capital Region and five states. The platform, which currently caters to auto-rickshaw and bike ride-sharing segments, also said it is looking to onboard over five lakh auto drivers in the next six months.

With the addition of 11 new cities, Rapido Auto service, which was launched in 14 key cities across 10 states in October last year, is now available across 25 cities, the company said in a release. The service will be part of the shared mobility business model and give access to commuters to book autos for their everyday commute from the comfort and safety of their home, it said.

''We are witnessing a rapid demand and adoption of open and safe commute options in comparison to over-crowded public transport and expensive cabs. Autos have emerged as a preferred way of commuting post the COVID-19 pandemic after bike taxis,'' said Aravind Sanka, Co-Founder, Rapido. Rapido Auto aims to offer commuters another safe and affordable option for their everyday commute, apart from its bike taxi service and hope that it fills the gap of connectivity in these cities, he said.

Apart from Delhi-NCR, Rapido Auto will be launched in key cities of Rajasthan, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Andhra Pradesh, it said, adding that each Rapido auto will be powered by its GPS technology ensuring access to continuous demand from customers around them. Through Rapido Auto, users will be able to track and share their ride in real-time, it added.

The company said it has plans to onboard more than half-a-million auto drivers in the next six months and interested auto drivers can self-onboard themselves as well through its mobile app..

TRENDING

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Premier League to trial concussion substitutes

Premier League clubs on Thursday agreed in principle to introduce additional permanent concussion substitutions after the sports rule-making body IFAB approved trials.Representatives from all 20 clubs attended a shareholders meeting, where ...

Amazon Internet Services total income up 58pc to Rs 4,216 cr in FY20

Amazon Internet Services Pvt Ltd AISPL - which renders the e-commerce majors cloud services in India - saw an almost 58 per cent rise in total revenue to Rs 4,215.9 crore in FY20, as per regulatory documents. Its total income was at Rs 2,63...

Trade deal: Hope 'early harvest' proposition of India will be accepted by UK, says Goyal

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday hoped that the UK would accept Indias early harvest proposition within the framework of a larger free trade agreement, which both the countries are working towards. Under an early harv...

Putin's Navalny comments a "smokescreen" - German minister

Germanys Foreign Minister accused Russia of putting up smokescreens in connection with questions about the alleged poisoning of Kremlin-critic Alexei Navalny, adding that Moscow had done nothing to help clear up the affair. He added that sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020