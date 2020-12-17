Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hero MotoCorp shares erase early gains; close flat

On the NSE, it closed at Rs 3,115, a decline of 0.08 per cent after gaining 1.28 per cent to Rs 3,157.50 during the day.The two-wheeler market leader on Wednesday said it will increase prices of its vehicles by up to Rs 1,500 from January 1, 2021, to offset impact of rising input costs.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2020 19:14 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 19:14 IST
Hero MotoCorp shares erase early gains; close flat

Shares of Hero MotoCorp on Thursday erased all its early gains and closed the day on a flat note. In the morning trade, it had gained over 1 per cent after the company said it will increase prices of its vehicles from January 1, 2021, to offset impact of rising input costs.

The stock, which went up by 1.22 per cent to Rs 3,156 during the day on the BSE, later wiped out the gains during the last trading hour and closed at Rs 3,112.05, down 0.19 per cent. On the NSE, it closed at Rs 3,115, a decline of 0.08 per cent after gaining 1.28 per cent to Rs 3,157.50 during the day.

The two-wheeler market leader on Wednesday said it will increase prices of its vehicles by up to Rs 1,500 from January 1, 2021, to offset impact of rising input costs. There has been a steady rise in commodity costs across the spectrum, including steel, aluminium, plastics, and precious metals, the company said in a statement.

''In order to partially offset the impact of the commodity costs, we will be increasing the prices of our products by up to Rs 1,500, with effect from January 1, 2021. The increase will vary across models, and the exact quantum will be communicated to our dealers in due course,'' it said..

TRENDING

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Premier League to trial concussion substitutes

Premier League clubs on Thursday agreed in principle to introduce additional permanent concussion substitutions after the sports rule-making body IFAB approved trials.Representatives from all 20 clubs attended a shareholders meeting, where ...

Amazon Internet Services total income up 58pc to Rs 4,216 cr in FY20

Amazon Internet Services Pvt Ltd AISPL - which renders the e-commerce majors cloud services in India - saw an almost 58 per cent rise in total revenue to Rs 4,215.9 crore in FY20, as per regulatory documents. Its total income was at Rs 2,63...

Trade deal: Hope 'early harvest' proposition of India will be accepted by UK, says Goyal

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday hoped that the UK would accept Indias early harvest proposition within the framework of a larger free trade agreement, which both the countries are working towards. Under an early harv...

Putin's Navalny comments a "smokescreen" - German minister

Germanys Foreign Minister accused Russia of putting up smokescreens in connection with questions about the alleged poisoning of Kremlin-critic Alexei Navalny, adding that Moscow had done nothing to help clear up the affair. He added that sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020