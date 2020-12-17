Left Menu
Development News Edition

Praj, ICT join hands for developing innovative solutions for process industry

The Memorandum of Understanding MoU comes into effect immediately and will be valid for the next 10 years, that is up to December 31, 2030, Praj said in a statement.Through this collaboration, Praj and ICT will be jointly undertaking research in process development and development of innovative reactor designs for biochemical and catalytic processes.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-12-2020 20:26 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 20:26 IST
Praj, ICT join hands for developing innovative solutions for process industry

Industrial biotechnology company Praj Industries (Praj)on Thursday said it has entered into an agreement with the Institute of Chemical Technology (ICT) to jointly promote higher education and research in the areas of process development and development of novel reactor designs for biochemical and catalytic processes. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) comes into effect immediately and will be valid for the next 10 years, that is up to December 31, 2030, Praj said in a statement.

Through this collaboration, Praj and ICT will be jointly undertaking research in process development and development of innovative reactor designs for biochemical and catalytic processes. Various high potential technology development projects will be jointly undertaken that would be governed by separate project specific MoUs, the statement said.

Praj looks forward to being associated with the project to set up a world class laboratory for process development in the ICT premise in Mumbai within the next three years to facilitate research work, it added. ''We are delighted to partner with ICT to develop an advanced process technology solution. Enhancing process efficiencies, minimizing energy and utility footprint by developing green and clean technology solutions is on the top of our innovation agenda,'' Praj Industries Executive Chairman Pramod Chaudhari said.

''Given complementary expertise of our organizations, we are confident of developing and deploying a variety of solutions that would benefit not just industry but society as a whole,'' he added. This alliance between Praj and ICT will reinforce India's position as a technology leader in the process industry, ICT Mumbai Vice Chancellor A B Pandit added.

TRENDING

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Drugs case: NCB issues notice to Karan Johar over viral video

The Narcotics Control Bureau has issued a notice to Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar over a viral video allegedly showing drugs being consumed at a party at his house last year, NCB sources said on Thursday. The notice has been sent to Johar...

EU countries agree 2030 climate goals before battle with lawmakers

European Union environment ministers agreed on Thursday to enshrine in law a higher climate change target for 2030, setting themselves up for a battle early next year with lawmakers who want to go even further.Following a deal between the l...

Agri minister has made effort to engage in humble dialogue, do read his letter: PM to farmers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar through his letter to farmers has made an effort to engage in a humble dialogue, and appealed to the annadaatas to read it. Tomar, in an eight-page open...

Don't fall prey to 'lies' of Opposition on new farm laws: Agri Min in open letter to farmers

Accusing the Congress and other opposition parties of spreading falsehood about the new farm laws, union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday appealed to the agitating farmers not to fall prey to these white lies and said t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020