Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Global stocks gain on stimulus, Brexit hopes

"U.S. stocks are rallying on COVID relief bill optimism and hopes that a post-Brexit trade deal will be reached by Sunday," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA in New York. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 124.16 points, or 0.41%, to 30,278.7; the S&P 500 gained 16.63 points, or 0.45%, to 3,717.8; and the Nasdaq Composite added 76.07 points, or 0.6%, to 12,734.26.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-12-2020 20:52 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 20:45 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Global stocks gain on stimulus, Brexit hopes
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Global stocks scaled new peaks on Thursday, fueled by growing optimism that deals will be reached over a fresh U.S. stimulus package and a post-Brexit trade deal between the United Kingdom and the European Union.

From stocks to safe-haven gold and volatile bitcoin, financial assets were in festive mood. Bitcoin hit another all-time high after first shattering the $20,000 level on Wednesday. U.S. congressional negotiators were "closing in on" a $900 billion COVID-19 aid bill expected to include $600-$700 stimulus checks to individuals, lawmakers said on Wednesday.

Progress on a stimulus package overshadowed continued concerns over the economic impact of the pandemic, highlighted by weak U.S. retail sales data on Wednesday. "U.S. stocks are rallying on COVID relief bill optimism and hopes that a post-Brexit trade deal will be reached by Sunday," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA in New York.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 124.16 points, or 0.41%, to 30,278.7; the S&P 500 gained 16.63 points, or 0.45%, to 3,717.8; and the Nasdaq Composite added 76.07 points, or 0.6%, to 12,734.26. The general risk-on mood sent the dollar to 2-1/2-year lows against major peers, while the MSCI world stock index reached a new high of 639.33. The index has climbed 16% since the end of October. Since then, multiple COVID-19 vaccine breakthroughs have been announced.

European stocks and the euro rallied for the fourth straight session as investors built up positions in riskier assets, anticipating a sharp economic recovery in 2021 backed by wider vaccine rollouts and ultra-easy monetary policy. The British pound hit May 2018 highs on hopes of a post-Brexit trade deal.

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback versus a basket of six currencies, fell 0.636 points or 0.7%, to 89.814. "While we expect stocks to benefit further from positive news on vaccine rollouts and U.S. fiscal support, the same cannot be said for the U.S. dollar," said Mark Haefele, Chief Investment Officer at UBS Global Wealth Management.

"We see further (dollar) weakness ahead." In further monetary support, U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell vowed on Wednesday to keep pouring cash into markets until the U.S. economic recovery is secure.

Bond traders, however, were disappointed he did not extend the Fed's purchase program deeper down the yield curve, and U.S. Treasuries sold off at longer tenors, but others took it as a signal the bank will have their back. The Swiss National Bank also kept its ultra-expansive monetary policy on hold, keeping the world's lowest interest rates and staying ready to launch currency interventions despite being labelled a currency manipulator by the United States.

The Swiss franc was last at 0.8841. Better-than-expected labour data in Australia pushed the Aussie as high as $0.7624, its strongest since mid-2018.

The Aussie is also riding high on surging prices for iron ore and a mood that has pushed currencies in Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Taiwan, Sweden and Norway to milestone peaks. The kiwi rose to its strongest since early 2018 after New Zealand's economic growth beat expectations.

U.S. Treasuries steadied, with the yield on benchmark ten-year government bonds flat at 0.9246%. Cryptocurrency bitcoin extended gains after breaking past $20,000 overnight. It rose 8% to $23,058. Investors are attracted by its momentum - it is up 200% this year - and its purported resistance to inflation because of its limited supply.

In Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 3.84 points or 0.59%, to 651.47. The yen was last down 0.53%, at $102.9300. Brent crude oil futures rose as much as 1.6% to their highest since early March - before over-production fears and virus worries pushed oil prices off a cliff.

Spot gold prices rose $27.9444, or 1.50%, to $1,892.09 an ounce.

TRENDING

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Drugs case: NCB issues notice to Karan Johar over viral video

The Narcotics Control Bureau has issued a notice to Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar over a viral video allegedly showing drugs being consumed at a party at his house last year, NCB sources said on Thursday. The notice has been sent to Johar...

EU countries agree 2030 climate goals before battle with lawmakers

European Union environment ministers agreed on Thursday to enshrine in law a higher climate change target for 2030, setting themselves up for a battle early next year with lawmakers who want to go even further.Following a deal between the l...

Agri minister has made effort to engage in humble dialogue, do read his letter: PM to farmers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar through his letter to farmers has made an effort to engage in a humble dialogue, and appealed to the annadaatas to read it. Tomar, in an eight-page open...

Don't fall prey to 'lies' of Opposition on new farm laws: Agri Min in open letter to farmers

Accusing the Congress and other opposition parties of spreading falsehood about the new farm laws, union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday appealed to the agitating farmers not to fall prey to these white lies and said t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020