Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tourism sector will thrive again in post-vaccine era: IHCL CEO

It is an industry which is going to thrive, the question is how do we build the bridge between now and the next 18 to 24 months, which is the post-vaccine era, Chhatwal said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2020 21:50 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 21:50 IST
Tourism sector will thrive again in post-vaccine era: IHCL CEO

Though the travel and tourism sector is most impacted by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, it will thrive again in the post-vaccine era, Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) MD and CEO Puneet Chhatwal said on Thursday. The travel and tourism sector is the worst-hit sector globally and is even in India expected to lose around USD 66 billion, he said while speaking at the CII Partnership Summit 2020.

''Future of travel and tourism is definitely bright. It is an industry which is going to thrive, the question is how do we build the bridge between now and the next 18 to 24 months, which is the post-vaccine era,'' Chhatwal said. Speaking about the survival and revival of the sector, he said reopening of the services sector in general and tourism in particular requires the industry to be safe, attractive and economically viable for all stakeholders.

''Crisis is also an opportunity to change and we can come up with innovation on new products, services, business models so that revival is faster,'' Chhatwal said. Technology can help, we have to accelerate digital skills training for the youth, that will help us revive the business, though a full recovery may take 2 to 3 years, he added.

TRENDING

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

DU considering introduction of 4-year UG courses under new NEP

The Delhi University DU is considering introduction of four-year undergraduate courses as part of the implementation of the new National Education Policy NEP, a move being opposed by teachers associations. The varsity had in September forme...

India, UK looking at enhanced trade partnership: Piyush Goyal

Union Minister of Railways, Industry and Commerce Piyush Goyal on Thursday said that India is looking at possibilities of trade in goods and services and investments being a part of enhanced trade partnership with the United Kingdom UK. We ...

UK's Gove says Brexit trade talks could go on beyond Christmas

One of Prime Minister Boris Johnsons senior ministers said on Thursday that Britain hoped to reach a trade deal with the European Union but that talks might go on until after Christmas.When we think about the real deadline, I hope that we c...

U.S. Senate panel leaders call for IRS briefing following hacking campaign

The leaders of the U.S. Senate Finance Committee on Thursday call on the Internal Revenue Service to brief lawmakers on whether any U.S. taxpayer data was compromised in the recent hacking campaign that leverage technology by SolarWinds Cor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020