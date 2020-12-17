Left Menu
The private sector lender-organised a cyclothon which had 127 cyclists pedal over 1.10 lakh km since November this year to raise the money for a school near Hyderabad, a statement said. Mumbai City FC ties up with Cisco Mumbai City FC, a football club, on Thursday announced a tie-up with tech major Cisco as its new network technology partner.

RBL Bank on Thursday said it has raised Rs 5.12 crore for girl child education through a corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative focused on cycling. The private sector lender-organised a cyclothon which had 127 cyclists pedal over 1.10 lakh km since November this year to raise the money for a school near Hyderabad, a statement said.

* * * * * Mumbai City FC ties up with Cisco * Mumbai City FC, a football club, on Thursday announced a tie-up with tech major Cisco as its new network technology partner. Cisco will feature on the club's matchdays in the Indian Super League and at the their training facility, as per an official statement.

